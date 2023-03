The team led by Charles Ancelotti now he will seek to overcome one of the strongest clubs in the Premier League to continue his dream for a new orejona.

Remember that the meringues reached this stage after comfortably beating Liverpool in the round of 16. For its part, Chelsea has just beaten Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 aggregate.

The Champions League also reported that the first leg will be at the Santiago Bernabéus, while the second leg will be played at Stamford Bridge.