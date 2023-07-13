The change of joints on the Simón Bolívar bridge was completed

The Vías del Samán program announced that, yesterday afternoon, the maintenance of the joints on the Simón Bolívar bridge, located at kilometer 59+550, which connects the departments of Risaralda and Valle del Cauca, ended.

This will allow: “Improve the transitability of the corridor taking into account the high flow that is happening today on this highway. It is important news because we finished on time and complying with the Mobility Plan that had been made. From today there will be normal traffic in this corridor”, assured Juan José Oyuela, General Director (e) of Invías.

It is important to highlight that, after an exhaustive technical inspection carried out by specialists in geotechnics, hydraulics and structures, it was determined the need to change the joints and maintain the structure due to the increase in traffic in the area after the collapse of the El Wired, located between the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

According to Vías del Samán, these activities are part of the program that has invested more than $27,000 million in Comprehensive Road Management (GVI) of the Pereira-Cartago-La Victoria, Cerritos-La Virginia-Ansermanuevo and La Romelia-El Pollo corridors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

