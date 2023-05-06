The change revolution

Aníbal Charry Gonzalez

After the so-called balconazo of President Petro on May 1st, where he stated that “the attempt to restrict the reforms can lead to a revolution” demanding popular support to pressure them peacefully, he immediately generated a reaction in bad faith as many politicians did. columnists and editorialists from the media at the service of the establishment, questioning it as a bad message that called for sharpening polarization -in a country that has lived permanently polarized by the traditional political leadership as a generator of violence to stay in power-, accusing it of perfidiously wanting to bypass the institutional framework by going to the de facto avenues if the reforms were not approved.

Well then: the President had to go to explain the true meaning of his message that the etymology of “revolution is to continue evolving”, and that his warning with the word revolution did not imply actions of a violent nature or to ignore the institutional framework, which In fact, he has been respecting and abiding by as a cleanly elected democrat, but to make a perfectly valid call to the citizens in a democracy, to show support for his reforms, with the understanding that “Congress represents society and part of that society it wants the changes and Congress forgets that. They think that there is no longer a people and they can ignore it”, to leave their message in its correct sense, in the face of the tortious reaction of the establishment that does seek to maintain the polarization that generates violence, distorting things and instilling fear in order to continue in power.

And it is that President Petro’s attitude as a liberal social democrat reminds us of another president of his ideological lineage, considered the great reformer of the 20th century, and one of the most outstanding presidents of our troubled history, Alfonso López Pumarejo, who did not He was not a guerrilla but a statesman of the elites who fully understood the exercise of politics as an art of government for the benefit of our people, he also called for popular support for his social reforms that he called the Revolution in March to be achieved by peaceful means. what could only be achieved by violent means, which simply meant an evolution as President Petro called it, compared to the feudal state of that time that unfortunately continues to maintain that label due to the stubbornness of the voracious elites to develop capitalism into a true State social and democratic law.

And it is that López Pumarejo, as Petro has done now, was also misrepresented by that feudal and violent establishment as communist and revolutionary to try to prevent reforms, especially the most daring one that involved a constitutional reform in the agrarian field, attributing a social function to land ownership, so that it would not serve as a generator of violence, which unfortunately, due to the stubbornness of landowners and privileged elites, continues to be the great detonator of the violence that they want to maintain by stubbornly opposing social reforms that our people urgently need.