The changes of the Pension Reform

The Pension Reform was finally filed before the Seventh Commission of the Senate to start the discussion. The final text, of 94 articles, was the result of various meetings with business unions, labor unions and interest groups. Due to these discussions, the text had more than one substantive change, although some things remain, such as the solidarity, semi-contributory and contributory pillars, with which it is expected to provide a balance and guarantee a pension income for the elderly.

Colombians will be encouraged to access a voluntary savings pillar so that they have additional income to their pensions.

women without pension

The solidarity pillar is that pension bonus equivalent to $223,800 proposed by the government for older adults who never contributed to the system or who did not exceed 300 weeks. However, a key differentiation was made, men will be able to access this only if they are over 65 years of age, while for women it is proposed that it be delivered when they are over 60 years of age. In this sense, they were reduced in five years; Likewise, the money will be delivered by the Ministry of Labor, not Social Prosperity.

the amount

The mourners of a dead pensioner will receive 5 to 10 minimum pension salaries as funeral assistance.

Those who contribute the most

Before, it was proposed that those who earned more than four minimum wages put 2% of their salary into the pension fund (contributions for the solidarity and semi-contributory pillars); but now the text fixed it gradually. Those who earn between four and seven salaries ($4,640,000 to $8,120,000) will allocate 1% of their income ($46,400 to 81,200). Higher salaries will contribute gradually and the ceiling will be 3% for salaries greater than $20,880,000 (about $626,400).

the amount

2.6 million older Colombians living in poverty would have access to an income of $223,800.

early pension

Among the articles, a new one stands out, in which it is established that people who suffer from a physical, cognitive or psychological illness greater than 50% will be able to access an early pension, this will be 50 years for women and 55 years for men . The only requirement is that they have contributed more than 1,000 weeks. It is established that solidarity pensions are not inheritable and that there will be a period of two years for the transfer of pension regimes.

less benefits

There is another group of contributors to the system who mathematically will not be able to retire because they will exceed the pension age and will not be able to contribute 1,300 weeks. This group corresponds to the semi-contributory pillar. It was defined that the State will guarantee them a pension of less than 80% of the minimum wage (today $928,000). Beneficiaries must be in the range of 300 to 1,000 weeks of contributions. In the case of women, they will access the subsidy from the age of 60; and men from the age of 65.

the amount

16% of salary will be the pension contribution rate. The employer will put 75% and the worker 25%.

hard discussion

One point on which the government maintains is that those who earn less than $3 million will compulsorily contribute to Colpensiones. The Private Pension Funds have requested that this measure be applied up to $1.5 million or $2 million, but finally the discussion will remain open so that it is the congressmen who decide whether to reduce this gap or keep it the same; Likewise, Colpensiones could charge a higher commission for the management of its pensioners.