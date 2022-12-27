The Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway is fully open to traffic, and Hunan is the first in the country to form a high-speed railway network around the province

The province has formed a “4-hour economic life circle”

On December 26, the Changde-Yiyang section of the Yuxia high-speed railway was officially opened for operation, and the high-speed railway from Changde to Changsha was fully connected.Photo by Zhou Shuyi, all-media reporter of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, December 26th (all-media reporter Wu Xinfan, correspondent Liu Kai and Lilei) At 10:06 on the 26th, the G9699 high-speed train full of passengers left Changde Station and galloped all the way to Changsha. This is the first high-speed train from the Changde-Yiyang section of the Yuxia High-speed Railway. The journey from Changde to Changsha has been shortened from 2 hours and 30 minutes to 59 minutes at the fastest. Since then, the Changyi long section of the Yuxia high-speed railway (hereinafter referred to as “Changyi-chang high-speed railway”) has been fully opened to traffic, and Hunan has taken the lead in forming a high-speed railway network around the province.

The total length is 154 kilometers, and the design speed is 350 kilometers per hour

“Now it only takes one hour to get home, which is very convenient!” On the first car, small accessories such as window grilles for the Year of the Rabbit and Chinese knots set off a festive atmosphere, and the staff served specially prepared drinks for passengers, making people feel warm. Ms. Hu, who is studying at Hunan University of Arts and Sciences, is very happy. She told reporters that she deliberately chose to take the first bus back to Changsha from school to experience a different travel experience.

The Changyi-Changhai high-speed railway has a total length of 154 kilometers and a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. It will be opened in sections. Among them, the Yiyang-Changsha section is 63 kilometers long and will be opened for operation in September 2022. There are three stations in Yiyang South, Ningxiang West and Changsha West. The Changde-Yiyang section opened this time is 91 kilometers long, and construction will start in June 2019. Changde City and Yiyang City will be introduced into Yiyang South Station of the Yiyang-Changsha section. There are 3 stations in Changde-Yiyang section, Changde, Hanshou and Yiyang South, of which Changde and Yiyang South are existing stations, and Hanshou is a new station.

The bridge-tunnel ratio of the Changyi-Changhai high-speed railway is 83.94%, and the terrain of the area passed by the line is complex. Among them, the Yuanjiang Super Bridge is the deepest and largest span continuous rigid-frame cable-stayed bridge with ballastless track in the high-speed railway with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour in China, and its construction is extremely difficult. The Guangzhou Railway Group, together with nearly 30,000 builders from 17 participating units, overcame difficulties during the four-year construction process, and realized the Changyi section of the Yuxia high-speed railway 9 months ahead of schedule, and the Changyi section of the Yuxia high-speed railway 6 months ahead of schedule. month open.

The total construction area of ​​the Changde station building and related projects is 123,432 square meters. The station building adopts the elevated and line-side waiting mode of “up and down”, and the design scale is approved as 9 sets of 20 lines. Self-service ticket inspection gates, 14 semi-self-service ticket inspection terminals, a total of 22 automatic ticket vending and collection machines at the entrance, exit, waiting room, ticket office, etc., and 4 manual ticket sales in the ticket office window. There are two squares in the north and south of Changde Station. The north square is mainly used for transportation functions, and the south square is mainly used for landscape functions. The bus station and bus parking area are all set in the north square. The square can pass and stop.

The space-time distance between central Hunan and Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan is greatly shortened

Spreading out the national railway network map, it is not difficult to find that the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway is an important link between the Xiamen-Chongqing passage, one of the “eight horizontals” and the Hunan passage, one of the “eight verticals”, among the main passages of the “eight vertical and eight horizontal” high-speed railways planned by our country. As a component part, its southeast section is connected to the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railways and the Changjiang-Jiangxi Railway under construction, the central part is connected to the Yilou Railway, and the northwest end is connected to the Guizhou-Changzhou Railway and the Xiangchang Railway. The Chang-Yi-Chang high-speed railway is not only a golden communication channel, but also a high-capacity fast passenger transport channel connecting Sichuan-Chongqing to Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian in the east-west direction, and North China, Central Plains, Western Hubei and South China in the north-south direction.

At present, there are Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railways running north-south in Hunan, and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railways running east-west. There are also Huaiheng, Hengliu and Zhangjihuai railways connecting Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railways, making Hunan high-speed railway The network is increasingly perfect and accessible. After the opening of the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway, the province’s high-speed railway network will realize a large closed loop. It will be the first in the country to form a high-speed railway network around the province. It will strongly promote the balanced and coordinated economic development of the east and west of Hunan, and greatly ease the traffic congestion in central and northern Hunan.

Because of the Beijing-Guangzhou and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railways, the travel time from Yueyang City to Chenzhou City in the north-south direction of Hunan, and from Changsha City to Huaihua City in the east-west direction is less than 2 hours; after the opening of the Zhangji-Huaihua High-speed Railway last year, the travel time from Changsha City to Zhangjiajie City and Xiangxi Prefecture The traffic time is compressed to 3 hours; the traffic time from the southernmost Yongzhou City and Chenzhou City to the northernmost Zhangjiajie City still needs 4 to 5 hours. After the opening of the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway, the travel time between any two cities and prefectures will be reduced to less than 4 hours, forming a “4-hour economic life circle” in the whole province.

When the train rings, ten thousand taels of gold. The completion and opening of the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway will not only greatly shorten the space-time distance between Hunan, Central North and Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Tan urban agglomeration, speed up the urbanization process along the line, but also add a new road to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta in Hunan. The high-speed rail transportation channel of the urban agglomeration.

The Chang-Yi-Chang High-Speed ​​Railway has also greatly promoted the revitalization of rural areas in central and northern Hunan such as Changde and Yiyang. The Chang-Yi-Chang high-speed railway crosses the four major river systems in Hunan Province, Hunan, and passes through scenic spots such as Taohua River, Bamboo Sea, Biyun Peak, Liuye Lake, Peach Blossom Spring, and Huping Mountain. It is a golden tourist route. Doing a good job in tourism articles will help the sustainable growth of regional economic income along the way.

