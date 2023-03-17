news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – The Chemical Brothers come out with a new single: “No Reason” is the title of the piece by the legendary electronic music group which also kicks off a year of shows in the USA, Colombia and Europe. They will be protagonists at Coachella and in many other Festivals, also in Italy on July 8 and 23 at the AMA Music Festival in Romano D’Ezzelino (Vicenza), and at the Lucca Summer Festival.



No Reason is already a highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band’s recent live shows and DJ sets: the single is accompanied by a surreal visual directed by longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by the Gecko Theater company. , already known to anyone who has witnessed one of their incredible appearances at the 2022 festivals.



Mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin (who previously oversaw the remastering of the Beatles’ catalogue) at Abbey Road Studios, No Reason is the first unreleased song released by the Chemical Brothers since 2021’s The Darkness That You Fear. The duo are currently working on following the acclaimed album No Geography of 2019. (ANSA).

