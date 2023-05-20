Home » “The chemotherapies have worked”: Diego Guauque
News

“The chemotherapies have worked”: Diego Guauque

by admin
“The chemotherapies have worked”: Diego Guauque

Renowned journalist Diego Guauque has received encouraging news in his fight against cancer.

Through his social networks, Guauque reported that the results of an MRI indicate a positive response to the treatment he has been receiving.

The journalist has openly shared his battle against abdominal leiomyosarcoma, documenting on his social networks the various procedures and treatments he has undergone. Despite the physical challenges he has faced, such as hair loss and weight loss due to chemotherapy, Guauque has remained strong and committed to his well-being.

“We are very happy because the resonance came out very favourable,” expressed Guauque excitedly. “He found that the sarcoma has been reduced by 28%, which indicates that the chemotherapies have worked. This is important, since not all treatments are effective in all cases. I thank God and Our Lady for this news, because thanks to them it has been reduced by almost 30%».

It may interest you: This is how Diego Guauque’s fight against cancer is going

In addition, the results of a PET Scan revealed that the cancer has not metastasized, providing an additional ray of hope in Guauque’s recovery process. This comprehensive scan allows doctors to assess whether there are new lesions on the body, and in Guauque’s case, no indication of cancer spread was found.

However, the journalist faces a new challenge as he will soon undergo a risky surgery later this month. The sarcoma is still adjacent to some organs, which represents a major obstacle for surgeons. Woof acknowledges the difficulty of this procedure, but remains optimistic and promises to share more details in the future.

The community is looking forward to Diego Guauque’s next update and sending messages of encouragement and support as he continues his fight against cancer.

See also  The Chinese Kuomintang expresses its insistence on opposing "Taiwan independence" through the new political platform|Chinese Kuomintang|Taiwan independence_Sina News

You may also like

Unexpected signal from space – “Strong indication that...

IUTIRLA Advertising and Marketing students participated in Workshop

They announce possible suspension in the natural gas...

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy