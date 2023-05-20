“The chemotherapies have worked”: Diego Guauque

Renowned journalist Diego Guauque has received encouraging news in his fight against cancer.

Through his social networks, Guauque reported that the results of an MRI indicate a positive response to the treatment he has been receiving.

The journalist has openly shared his battle against abdominal leiomyosarcoma, documenting on his social networks the various procedures and treatments he has undergone. Despite the physical challenges he has faced, such as hair loss and weight loss due to chemotherapy, Guauque has remained strong and committed to his well-being.

“We are very happy because the resonance came out very favourable,” expressed Guauque excitedly. “He found that the sarcoma has been reduced by 28%, which indicates that the chemotherapies have worked. This is important, since not all treatments are effective in all cases. I thank God and Our Lady for this news, because thanks to them it has been reduced by almost 30%».

It may interest you: This is how Diego Guauque’s fight against cancer is going

In addition, the results of a PET Scan revealed that the cancer has not metastasized, providing an additional ray of hope in Guauque’s recovery process. This comprehensive scan allows doctors to assess whether there are new lesions on the body, and in Guauque’s case, no indication of cancer spread was found.

However, the journalist faces a new challenge as he will soon undergo a risky surgery later this month. The sarcoma is still adjacent to some organs, which represents a major obstacle for surgeons. Woof acknowledges the difficulty of this procedure, but remains optimistic and promises to share more details in the future.

The community is looking forward to Diego Guauque’s next update and sending messages of encouragement and support as he continues his fight against cancer.