The Head of Hematology of Treviso, Filippo Gherlinzoni, explains how the new allogeneic bone marrow transplant unit will operate. “A quantum leap for patient treatment and for the hospital”. Four beds that will guarantee between 30 and 40 transplants per year, covering the needs of the entire province of Treviso in terms of donation and care.(Interview by Valentina Calzavara, Fotofilm video)

02:44