BARI – The relationship between the two women is over, but the responsibility towards the daughter they had must continue to belong to both. The Civil Court of Bari rejected the request for partial rectification of the transcription on the registry of the civil status of the Municipality of the birth certificate of a child daughter of two mothers, born in the United States with surrogate motherhood.
