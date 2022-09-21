“About eight years ago, I was interviewing an inmate who told me about the existence of huge online criminal networks for the sexual exploitation of minors. I soon realized that it was not just the product of a fertile imagination: there was a community in turmoil that celebrated and exchanged large quantities of child pornography on the net ”. Akhim Dev, one of the directors of the documentary The children in the pictures, recounts the work done undercover by the Australian police special team that deals with pedophilia.

“I had contacted the Argos Task Force because I wanted to understand what the police were doing to address the problem. I had no idea that this very team had managed to infiltrate the largest child abuse network on the dark web. Unfortunately, it was not the first time I had witnessed the devastating effects of violence on minors. As a boy, at school, some of my classmates had been lured and raped by some teachers. There is only one difference between those abuses and those that now proliferate online: the internet has allowed entire communities of criminals to unite and coordinate their attacks. The threat to children is not the stranger lurking in the park, but the new ‘friend’ they meet online. The techniques may be different, but the result is the same: a lifetime of dealing with a trauma ”.

