Home News The children’s network – International
News

The children’s network – International

by admin
The children’s network – International

“About eight years ago, I was interviewing an inmate who told me about the existence of huge online criminal networks for the sexual exploitation of minors. I soon realized that it was not just the product of a fertile imagination: there was a community in turmoil that celebrated and exchanged large quantities of child pornography on the net ”. Akhim Dev, one of the directors of the documentary The children in the pictures, recounts the work done undercover by the Australian police special team that deals with pedophilia.

“I had contacted the Argos Task Force because I wanted to understand what the police were doing to address the problem. I had no idea that this very team had managed to infiltrate the largest child abuse network on the dark web. Unfortunately, it was not the first time I had witnessed the devastating effects of violence on minors. As a boy, at school, some of my classmates had been lured and raped by some teachers. There is only one difference between those abuses and those that now proliferate online: the internet has allowed entire communities of criminals to unite and coordinate their attacks. The threat to children is not the stranger lurking in the park, but the new ‘friend’ they meet online. The techniques may be different, but the result is the same: a lifetime of dealing with a trauma ”.

Infointernazionale.it/festival. The Mondovisioni review is curated by CineAenzia. The documentaries will be screened in the Estense room thanks to the contribution of Coop Alleanza 3.0. To bring Mondovisioni to your city, write to [email protected]

You may also like

Sest in Acc production started, Faggioli: “It’s a...

NATO Secretary-General: Putin’s latest speech proves that the...

Viareggio judgment, Moretti’s fault was on the wagons,...

Castellamonte, final sentence for former mayor and former...

Read in Milan: “If the right wins, Putin...

Susegana, three days of “Challenges” at the Castle...

At the funeral it is cold between the...

New bonus 150 euros: that’s who it is...

A unique rural architecture in the world –...

Ivrea, cut the weeds and put the gravel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy