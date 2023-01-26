Home News The chilling video of DJ Valentina Trespalacios’ boyfriend “walking” the suitcase with his body inside
The chilling video of DJ Valentina Trespalacios’ boyfriend “walking” the suitcase with his body inside

Semana Magazine revealed a video that apparently incriminates the American boyfriend of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, the main suspect in the death of the 23-year-old girl, who was found in a garbage container in Bogotá.

In the video, John Poulos is seen leaving the apartment, with a shopping cart and inside he carries a suitcase similar to the one found inside the container.

According to the aforementioned medium, because the suitcase was apparently small, Poulos would have covered the victim’s head with a gray blanket, which was also found next to the body in a garbage container.

The scene was captured by the building’s security cameras, which also show the hours, which match the time of the DJ’s death.

Although Poulos tried to flee, he was captured by the Police in Panama and is currently in the city of Bogotá, in Colombia, where he must initiate a legal process and must answer for the crimes of aggravated femicide, concealment and alteration or destruction of material elements. probative.

