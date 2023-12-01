The China Meteorological Administration has issued a geomagnetic storm warning in the coming days. Please pay attention! —News—Science Network

The China Meteorological Administration has issued a warning of potential geomagnetic storm activity in the coming days, urging the public to pay attention to space weather information.

The Space Weather Center of the China Meteorological Administration has monitored geomagnetic storm activity that may occur on December 1st and 2nd. The warning includes the possibility of a moderate or above geomagnetic storm on December 1st, with the activity expected to continue until December 2nd. The impacts of the geomagnetic storm include potential orbital height reduction of the space station, increased error in satellite navigation equipment, and risks for aviation flights due to worsening communication environments and transpolar radiation.

The warning emphasizes the importance of paying attention to space weather information, especially for pigeon players and aurora enthusiasts. The geomagnetic storm activity is the result of a coronal mass ejection, which can throw solar material away from the sun’s surface at high speeds, carrying the sun’s powerful magnetic field energy. This can cause changes in the direction and size of the geomagnetic field, resulting in a geomagnetic storm.

Not all geomagnetic storms bring negative impacts, as they also have the potential to create auroras. Based on the current changes in sunspot numbers, 2024 is projected to be a year of high solar activity, indicating the possibility of seeing auroras in northern China this winter.

The public is advised to stay informed about the geomagnetic storm activity and take necessary precautions.