On April 11, the Party Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Yi Huiman, Secretary of the Party Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Chairman, and Leader of the Theme Education Leading Group, made a mobilization speech. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to promote the high-quality development of the capital market, adhere to the guidance of the party’s innovation theory, highlight the service of the real economy, deepen reform and opening up, highlight the strengthening of supervision and risk prevention, highlight the strengthening of self-construction, and scientifically plan more capital market reform and development measures .

The meeting requested that we firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements”, firmly anchor the goals and tasks, closely combine the CSRC system and the actual capital market, and promote the theme education with high standards and high quality. Work hard, and strive to achieve real results in the aspects of learning to cast the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance. It is necessary to deepen theoretical study, adhere to the basics, learn from practice, and innovate formalism, comprehensively and systematically grasp the scientific system, core essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and consciously use scientific theories to understand and solve the problems faced by the capital market in the new era. important theoretical and practical issues. It is necessary to carry out in-depth investigation and research, closely focus on fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and building a modern capital market with Chinese characteristics. System Innovation. To promote the high-quality development of the capital market, adhere to the guidance of the party’s innovation theory, highlight serving the real economy, deepen reform and opening up, strengthen regulation to prevent risks, and strengthen self-construction, and scientifically plan more capital market reform and development measures. It is necessary to do a good job in inspection and rectification, insist on studying, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while studying, focusing on outstanding problems, conducting in-depth analysis of party spirit, seriously carrying out rectification and rectification, and focusing on solving problems from the ideological root and institutional mechanism. It is necessary to pay attention to the establishment of rules and regulations, adhere to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, carefully summarize good experience and practices, and solidify them in the form of systems in a timely manner to ensure long-term normality.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in implementation, promote the theme education and the central work “two correct, two promotion”, and submit a qualified answer sheet to the Party Central Committee with practical actions. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership and implement responsibilities at all levels. Party organizations at all levels in the system must resolutely shoulder their main responsibilities, and the tour steering group must play a good role in supervision and guidance, and effectively plan, organize, and implement the theme education. It is necessary to insist on leadership and take the lead, and coordinate and link up and down. Leading cadres should lead by example, and while taking the lead in learning theories, conducting research, examining problems, and implementing rectifications, they should also strengthen supervision and guidance of grassroots party organizations, party members, and cadres, so as to form a good situation of linkage, joint management, and joint efforts. It is necessary to highlight overall planning and consideration in order to achieve practical results.

Adhere to the practice orientation, refrain from formalism, combine thematic education with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, with the promotion of the central work of the capital market, with the implementation of institutional reform tasks, and with the promotion of normalization and long-term inspection and rectification. Combined with the education and rectification of the cadre team, we can effectively transform the effectiveness of thematic education into a powerful driving force to promote work. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance and create a good atmosphere. Give full play to the main channels of publicity and the role of new media, publicize the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, convey the deployment requirements of the central government, innovate the way of publicity carriers, enrich the form and content, and promote the party’s innovative theory to become more popular among the people.

Ye Dongsong, head of the 33rd Steering Group of the Central Committee, pointed out that to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and to mobilize all party comrades to complete the party. A major deployment made by uniting and striving for the central task of the CPC Central Committee. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is a programmatic document for strengthening party building in the new era and a fundamental basis for carrying out thematic education. It must be carefully studied and understood, and thoroughly implemented. It is necessary to improve the political position and promote the implementation, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. In terms of ideology, politics and actions, we maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. It is necessary to grasp the general requirements to promote the implementation, comprehensively grasp and accurately understand the strategic guidance, realistic pertinence and clear practicality of the general requirements, and run them through the whole process of theme education. It is necessary to promote the implementation around the fundamental tasks, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge and practice, and transform Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. It is necessary to focus on specific goals to promote implementation, adhere to the combination of goal guidance and problem orientation, use specific goals as the guide, and use problem solving as the starting point, and make targeted and precise efforts to promote the implementation of various tasks. It is necessary to promote the implementation of key measures, integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, review and rectify, and establish rules and regulations, and organically integrate and promote them as a whole. We must stand at the height of the overall development of the cause of the party and the country, fully understand the importance and urgency of institutional reform, and fully implement the task of institutional reform.