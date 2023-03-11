10.03.2023 h 20:15 comments

The China Truck trial still fails to start, new referral for lack of notification to four defendants

The maxi trial on the Chinese mafia postponed to the end of May. This time there was no response from the Prato and Milan police stations on the four notifications to be made

Another black smoke for the opening of the China Truck trial which for the first time brings to trial the accusation of mafia-type criminal association against the Chinese. And once again the obstacle is of a bureaucratic nature. Even today, March 10, the hearing was opened and immediately postponed by the Court of Prato due to a failure to notify four of the more than fifty defendants accused of being part of a mafia association that dictated the law in the Chinese community. The president of the college, Cavedoni, specified that the outcome of the notifications ordered in November and delegated to the Prato and Milan police headquarters has not been received. Judicial police who will be solicited in view of the next hearing scheduled for the end of May. If the problem persists, the four positions will be removed to avoid further slippage. In addition, the extinction of the crime will be declared for a defendant who has died in the meantime. Only in this way can the trial begin with the preliminary questions announced by some defense lawyers (among the lawyers Stefanacci, Monaco, Febbo, Malerba, Fioravanti, Fantappiè, Taiti, Veltri, Ciappi and Denaro). The prosecution will be represented by Lorenzo Gestri, until recently substitute in Prato and now at the Florence DDA, who inherited the file from his colleague Eligio Paolini.

Basically a year and a month has passed since what should have been the opening hearing of the trial with the constitution of the parties, but we are still at nothing between folders that could not be found and notification defects.

The investigation by the Florence DDA and the Prato Mobile Squad, at the time directed by Francesco Nannucci, came out into the open in January 2018 when 33 precautionary custody orders were triggered on 90 suspects, dozens of searches not only in Prato and in Tuscany but also in the rest of Italy and abroad.

According to the indictment, the organization controlled the traffic of goods leaving and arriving at Chinese companies in half of Europe, imposing on entrepreneurs which transport companies to use. Extortion, usury, drug dealing, exploitation of prostitution, gambling, are just some of the crimes charged to the defendants. Thirty-eight of them are charged with mafia-type criminal association. Of these, twenty-seven are on trial at the trial, which has also been postponed today. Others were removed and the six who were still subjected to a precautionary measure were judged separately with an immediate rite last September: two sentences, 8 and 6 years in prison, while the rest ended up in prescriptions and acquittals. Among these is that of Zhang NaiZhong considered the “undisputed head” of the organization. “The black man”, as he is defined in the documents, is also accused in the maxi-trial postponed today to the end of May.

Associated local editions: Prato