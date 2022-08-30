Home News The Chinese Air Force Y-20 will go to Europe for the first time to participate in the international air show- Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China
by admin
Source: People’s Liberation Army DailyAuthor: Cheng Kai Li JianwenResponsible editor: He Shuyin2022-08-30 06:32



The Chinese Air Force Yun-20 will go to Europe for the first time to participate in the international air show


On August 26, the Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air Show opened in Changchun. The picture shows the Air Force Y-20 being displayed in the air during the event.Photo by Yang Bo

Today, Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said at the Air Force Aviation Open Event that the Air Force Y-20 will go to Europe for the first time to participate in an international air show.

According to reports, in recent years, the air force Y-20’s track has spread all over Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania. In the fight against the epidemic, the Y-20 transported the new crown vaccine across borders; in the international humanitarian relief, the Y-20 flew to Tonga, Afghanistan and other countries to send hope and friendship.

The Yun-20 is a large-scale military multi-purpose transport aircraft independently developed and produced by China. It has the characteristics of long range, heavy load and fast speed. It is a strategic, iconic and leading equipment of the Air Force. It has participated in China International Air Show and military parades for many times.

(The People’s Liberation Army Daily, Changchun, August 29th)


