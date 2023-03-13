Chinese President Xi Jinping takes the oath after being re-elected as president during the third plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in the Great Hall of Beijing, March 10, 2023. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023]A dramatic detail of the “two sessions” of the CCP has attracted the attention of the Internet. The full text of the CCP’s “Constitution” is less than 20,000 words, but senior CCP officials, including Xi Jinping, took the oath of office with a thick copy of the “Constitution” in the Great Hall of Beijing. Netizens ridiculed the CCP for its public fraud.

During the meeting of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping was “elected” as the President of the Communist Party of China, and Li Qiang and other high-level government officials were also “elected” one after another.

Recently, the Beijing Great Hall held a “swearing-in” ceremony. The guards of honor of the three armed forces marched forward and presented a thick “Constitution” to the oath platform. Xi Jinping and the later “elected” Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and others successively took the stage and took the oath on the “Constitution”.

However, the so-called “Constitution” enacted by the CCP has less than 18,000 words including punctuation marks. There are 32 copies of the “Constitution Affidavit” on the market, but it is only a small book. However, the 16-mo “Constitution” used in the Beijing Great Hall has hundreds of pages by visual inspection.

Haha, the “Constitution” of the CCP is less than 20,000 words, and Xi Jinping took the oath of office according to the “thick book”, which is a big joke. pic.twitter.com/6Vtu4GVlg2 — Chen Tangguan (@Bc09KaxQRHyekvR) March 12, 2023

The situation sparked heated discussions on Twitter:

Media person Chen Xiaoping: “Official media said that in 2018, the armed police escorted the constitution, and Xi became the first person to swear by the constitution. This time, the official media said that Xi left his left hand to swear by the constitution. China‘s current constitution cannot be so thick. Even with several invalid , It can’t reach this thickness. I found its bronzing affidavit book on the Internet, and everyone can compare it. As for what a thick book is, I don’t know at present.”

Regarding what some people say is a “compilation of laws,” Chen Xiaoping said: “The compilation of laws is as thick as you want. It’s just that the official media said that you should swear an oath on the constitution. I wonder how can a country with no constitutional precedents have such a thick constitution? The constitution textbook I read in law school is as thick as it is. Some people say it is a set of books, maybe this is one of the possibilities.”

Cai Shenkun: “It may be a collection of governing the country and building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Flying to Heaven: “Learning from the United States, I saw that Americans like to swear according to the Bible on some important occasions. Americans have faith, are theists, and believe in the existence of God. People swear according to the Bible. historical.”

The past presidents of the United States have sworn oaths according to the Bible, and some have sworn both the Bible and the Constitution, with the Bible in their left hand and the Constitution in their right.

Netizen Roc said: “Anyway, it’s all acting. It doesn’t matter if it’s the constitution or not, as long as it’s a red shell.”

SOBEIT: “It’s hollowed out, and there’s a small book hidden inside.”

Garfield: “Anyway, they are just decorations. A thicker sheet of paper is fine. It looks high-end and majestic.”

Roland: “Probably an old man’s version with super large font.”

Bao Jian: “It might be so thick with bamboo slips or inscriptions. But according to their consistent style of forgery, it is more likely that this is a performance prop.”

River Lin: “Holding that copy is not the constitution, it’s family law!”

Level Four: “According to the fake constitution, it is not implemented. This is called blatant deception.”

Flying pig: “It’s the Constitution, Boss Xi, this is a hardcover swearing-in book, so it looks a bit thick!”

China-Japan Political and Economic Commentary: “In front of the U.S. Constitution, the president is just an ordinary person. The Constitution is his curse, which always restricts him from messing around; in the hands of the Chinese leader, the Constitution is a little girl who can dress up however he wants. Dressing up must not affect any of his will. Under such national conditions, learning the U.S. constitutional oath is simply imitating things.”

The CCP’s “Constitution” and “two sessions” have always been regarded as international jokes. For example, the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China” stipulates that when deputies to the National People’s Congress change their terms, a new term of deputies must be “elected” two months in advance. But for many years, most of the provinces in the country held the “election” of deputies to the National People’s Congress just before the Chinese New Year, and it was less than two months before the opening of the new National People’s Congress in early March.

The Japanese economic media “Gem” published an article on the online edition, pointing out that this alone shows that the “election” of most NPC deputies is invalid at all, and that the NPC meetings over the years are unconstitutional. The “election” of deputies to the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China is a kind of “child’s play”.

