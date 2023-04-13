Home News The Chinese have nothing to do with the German foreign minister
The Chinese have nothing to do with the German foreign minister

She wants to read Xi Jinping the Levites: The world should heal from the German character?

Baerbock is in China. Above all, she wants to address the issues of human rights, environmental protection and Taiwan, all of which Beijing does not want to address. The Chinese government would rather work with Scholz than with Baerbock.

We have written it again and again and have to repeat ourselves over and over again: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has no idea about diplomacy. She is a green political activist but not a diplomat.

And now her visit to Beijing is in vain. As German Foreign Minister, what does she want to talk about with the Chinese leadership? About the expansion of economic relations?

No! She wants to convince China of green German values. She wants to talk about human rights, environmental protection and Taiwan. Little does she know that these are all issues the leadership in Beijing is blocking. Taiwan is a taboo subject. human rights too. And Tibet anyway.

So what always happens on such visits will happen: they will be allowed to talk, answered with a smile and then sent back to Germany without anything being changed. Annalena Baerbock’s diplomatic visit is therefore a sheer waste of time, money and resources, purely a promotional event for the Green Foreign Minister to reach out to her clientele.

An expert also expressed this assessment on ZDF. In his opinion, Beijing sees a problem in Baerbock: “The Greens as a whole, but Foreign Minister Baerbock in particular, are seen there as a problem in German-Chinese relations.”

