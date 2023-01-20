The Chinese New Year, also known as the “Spring Festival”, means for the natives of the Asian giant the beginning of a new cycle. It is an ancient tradition that takes place in different parts of the world and on this occasion from the District Network of Public Libraries, particularly the Virgilio Barco Public Library, in association with Atlética Chin Woo Andes Colombia, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Stage Místico and Casa Colombo-China will celebrate this date.

Next Saturday, January 21, BibloRed opens a space to introduce citizens to a little bit of Chinese culture, with different activities and artistic expressions, hand in hand with organizations with which it has been articulating cultural promotion actions for users of the library.

Also, there will be a series of activities and conferences within the framework of the celebration of the Chinese New Year, which on this occasion corresponds to the water rabbit.

This event is an opportunity to learn, practice and reflect on the customs and knowledge of this complex culture, thereby enabling the recognition of other ways of being in the world.

Among the activities in Bogotá to celebrate the arrival of a new Chinese cycle, yesterday, at the El Parque public library, a workshop on traditional Chinese martial arts (Tai Chi or Kung Fu), a cosplay exhibition, musical presentation and Chinese dance was held. , Guqing Hulusi, martial arts practice and a Chinese calligraphy workshop.

This same program will be held today at the public library of sport and physical activity. While tomorrow, at 9:00 am, will be the official opening with a Lion Dance and launch of the plastic artistic expression contest with the theme of the water rabbit.

There will also be a Tai Chi and Chi Kung workshop, the Mahjong and Chinese Chess (Xiàngqí) laboratory and the conference ”Fundamental Analysis of Chinese Civilization”, given by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, in the Virgilio auditorium. Boat.

Tomorrow there will also be a Chinese massage for diseases from A to Z, a blitz tournament or practice of Mahjong (Chinese chess) and a chi kung / tai chi workshop.