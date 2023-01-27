During the Spring Festival holiday, the consumption and tourism markets in various places are booming

people out and about

Taste food, go shopping, watch movies

Taste the strong taste of the New Year

↑Consumers taste various special delicacies at “Qingyun Market” in Nanming District, Guiyang City (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

↑On January 25, the Xinglong Old Street in Xuan’en County, Hubei Province was brightly lit (drone photo). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Song Wen)

↑On January 26, tourists visited the Shili Silver Beach Scenic Spot in Beihai, Guangxi (drone photo). Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Li Junguang)

↑Consumers buy special delicacies at “Qingyun Market” in Nanming District, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

↑On January 24, tourists visited the ancient city of Lijiang, Yunnan. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Qingzu)

↑On January 26, people bought tickets in the Wanda Plaza Cinema in Dingxi City, Gansu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Kexian)

↑Consumers taste delicious food at the “Shuangshuang Guiyang” market temple fair in Qianlingshan Park, Yunyan District, Guiyang City (photographed on January 25).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

↑On January 24, tourists visited the ancient city of Lijiang, Yunnan. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Qingzu)

↑On January 26, tourists shop for food at Huangxing Road Pedestrian Street in Changsha City, Hunan Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xue Yuge

↑On January 26, tourists took pictures while visiting Tianjin Ancient Culture Street.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

↑On January 26, citizens lined up to buy snacks at Chuo Street, Feidong County, Hefei City, Anhui Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Ruan Xuefeng)

↑On January 26, tourists visited the Yuyuan business district in Shanghai.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

↑Citizens buy tickets to watch movies in Huaxia Uplus Studios in Chang’an District, Xi’an (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

↑On January 26, people were dining in an old restaurant in Shanghai (Yu Garden store).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

↑On January 25th, tourists were playing on Central Street in Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

↑On January 26, citizens bought flowers at a flower market in Xingtai City, Hebei Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

↑On January 25, tourists played in the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

↑On January 26, people visited Jiuzhou Ancient Town, Huangping County, Guizhou Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Chao)

↑Tourists choose products at the licensed product store of the Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Stadium (photographed on January 22).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

↑On January 23, ski enthusiasts skied at Taiwu Ski Resort in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fan Shihui

↑On January 23, tourists visited Dapengsuo City, a tourist attraction in Shenzhen.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mao Siqian

↑On January 24, tourists visited the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Tao

↑On January 26, tourists visited the scenic spot of Anyi Ancient Villages in Anyi County, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Vientiane

↑On the evening of January 25th, folk artists performed “Iron Flowers” in the “Millions of Roses” Ecological Garden in Liushuigou Village, Lushi Town, Huaying City, Sichuan Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by You Qing)

↑On January 26, citizens walked into a shopping mall in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Hou Chonghui)

Curator: Yulan Song Weiwei

Photo editor: Zhang Lei, Ren Zhenglai, Guo Yu and Zhang Manyi

Drawing: Maggie Cheung

Produced by the Photography Department of Xinhua News Agency

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]