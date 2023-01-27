Home News The Chinese New Year in the camera lens – the taste of the year is strong and consumption is booming_Guangming.com
News

The Chinese New Year in the camera lens – the taste of the year is strong and consumption is booming_Guangming.com

by admin

During the Spring Festival holiday, the consumption and tourism markets in various places are booming

people out and about

Taste food, go shopping, watch movies

Taste the strong taste of the New Year

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑Consumers taste various special delicacies at “Qingyun Market” in Nanming District, Guiyang City (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 25, the Xinglong Old Street in Xuan’en County, Hubei Province was brightly lit (drone photo). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Song Wen)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, tourists visited the Shili Silver Beach Scenic Spot in Beihai, Guangxi (drone photo). Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Li Junguang)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑Consumers buy special delicacies at “Qingyun Market” in Nanming District, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 24, tourists visited the ancient city of Lijiang, Yunnan. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Qingzu)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, people bought tickets in the Wanda Plaza Cinema in Dingxi City, Gansu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Kexian)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑Consumers taste delicious food at the “Shuangshuang Guiyang” market temple fair in Qianlingshan Park, Yunyan District, Guiyang City (photographed on January 25).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Liang

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 24, tourists visited the ancient city of Lijiang, Yunnan. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Qingzu)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, tourists shop for food at Huangxing Road Pedestrian Street in Changsha City, Hunan Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xue Yuge

See also  Di Maio: «I'm leaving M5s. From irresponsible to pick the government for a few points of consensus "

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, tourists took pictures while visiting Tianjin Ancient Culture Street.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, citizens lined up to buy snacks at Chuo Street, Feidong County, Hefei City, Anhui Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Ruan Xuefeng)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, tourists visited the Yuyuan business district in Shanghai.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑Citizens buy tickets to watch movies in Huaxia Uplus Studios in Chang’an District, Xi’an (photographed on January 23).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, people were dining in an old restaurant in Shanghai (Yu Garden store).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 25th, tourists were playing on Central Street in Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, citizens bought flowers at a flower market in Xingtai City, Hebei Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 25, tourists played in the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, people visited Jiuzhou Ancient Town, Huangping County, Guizhou Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Chao)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑Tourists choose products at the licensed product store of the Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Stadium (photographed on January 22).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 23, ski enthusiasts skied at Taiwu Ski Resort in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fan Shihui

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 23, tourists visited Dapengsuo City, a tourist attraction in Shenzhen.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mao Siqian

See also  North Africa is the new frontier of green hydrogen - Hamza Hamouchene

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 24, tourists visited the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Tao

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, tourists visited the scenic spot of Anyi Ancient Villages in Anyi County, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Vientiane

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On the evening of January 25th, folk artists performed “Iron Flowers” in the “Millions of Roses” Ecological Garden in Liushuigou Village, Lushi Town, Huaying City, Sichuan Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by You Qing)

The Chinese New Year in the lens - the year is rich and consumption is booming

↑On January 26, citizens walked into a shopping mall in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Hou Chonghui)

Curator: Yulan Song Weiwei

Photo editor: Zhang Lei, Ren Zhenglai, Guo Yu and Zhang Manyi

Drawing: Maggie Cheung

Produced by the Photography Department of Xinhua News Agency

[
责编：丁玉冰 ]

You may also like

Mirith Lafaurie, leads voting intention in Cerro de...

Víctor Andrés, was not disabled

This is how the rattle of candidates begins...

Colorful Culture Celebrates the New Year with Strong...

They deliver humanitarian aid to indigenous people of...

Attorney General’s Office announced a public hearing to...

How many people died in China?The number of...

Parex alerts for false job offers in the...

Teófilo Gutiérrez does not answer calls from the...

Tourists in Changsha make complaints about Internet celebrity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy