European stocks up after the data on the Chinese PMI in February, which signals a solid restart of the Beijing economy. Thanks to the positive results Moncler (BIT:) in the rally in Milan (+7%), Pirelli (BIT:) e Saipem (BIT:)

Positive start for the European lists in the first session of March thanks to the good signals from China. The index gains 0.5% in the initial stages. Frankfurt and Paris are also on the same wavelength. At Piazza Affari Moncler opens up +7% after the positive accounts presented yesterday. Saipem also did well, which closed a contract in the Ivory Coast, and Pirelli.

RECOVERY OF THE CHINESE ECONOMY

The positive data on manufacturing activity in China brings a breath of confidence to the stock markets. In February the PMI index in Chinese it rose to 52.6 points from a previous 50.1, with factories appearing to have resumed their pre-Covid pace of production. This is the best monthly recovery for China in the last ten years. A recovery, the Chinese one, which has caused an increase in oil and which could therefore support inflation. In this case, investors’ attention would return to the moves of the central banks, which would in turn be induced to further increase rates…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

