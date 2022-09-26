On the evening of September 25th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s volleyball team ushered in the first match of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Facing the challenge of the Argentine women’s volleyball team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team played stably and defeated the opponent with a total score of 3:0. Get a good start. The scores of the three games were 25:23, 25:22 and 25:20.

Although the Chinese and Arab teams have repeatedly met in the World Championships in recent years, it is not common for the two teams to fight each other in the World Championships. The two teams participated in the five World Volleyball World Championships, but they did not meet each other. This is the first time. In the confrontation, the Chinese women’s volleyball team had the last laugh. In this game, the main supporter of the Chinese team, Gong Xiangyu, was absent due to repeated ankle injuries. Wang Yizhu started instead of her. .

In the first game, both teams quickly entered the state of the game. After 8 draws, Wang Yizhu and Wang Yunli scored consecutive points. The Chinese women’s volleyball team took the opportunity to open up the point difference. The score was only 1 point behind. At the critical moment, Li Yingying stepped forward and helped the Chinese women’s volleyball team win the first game with 25:23. In the second game, the two teams launched a wonderful offensive and defensive battle. After 12 draws, Li Yingying’s attack and serve, and Yuan Xinyue’s block helped the team lead 22:17. The Argentine women’s volleyball team did not give up the score. They rewrote the score to 22:24. At this time, Li Yingying showed her skills again. In the last game, the Argentine team still made a full impact and started with an 8:5 lead. Subsequently, the Chinese team blossomed more on the offensive end and gradually overtook the score. In the mid-game stage of the game, the Argentine team chased the score to 16:18, but the Chinese team adjusted the suspension through the suspension, and the players gradually regained their feeling, won the third game with 25:20, and won with a big score of 3:0. First victory in the group stage.

According to the schedule of the Women’s Volleyball World Championships, the second match of the Chinese women’s volleyball team will be against the Colombian women’s volleyball team at 20:00 on the evening of September 27. The real test facing the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the first stage of the group stage will be the match against the Japanese women’s volleyball team on September 28. Whether Gong Xiangyu can return from injury will have a greater impact on the Chinese team.



