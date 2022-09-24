Original title: Chinese women’s volleyball team announced the list of 14 Guangdong players Yu Jiarui lost at the last moment

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Su Xong reported: On September 23, the Chinese Volleyball Association finally announced the final list of 14 Chinese teams participating in the Women’s Volleyball World Championships.

According to analysis, Yu Jiarui was selected for the 16-man list before, in order to form a better cooperation with another Guangdong nationality, Chen Peiyan, but unfortunately he was not selected at the last moment. Head coach Cai Bin said that in the setter position, veteran Ding Xia will play a role in stabilizing the military.

Ni Feifei, a freelancer, was not selected because her hand injury did not heal, which would have a certain impact on her technical performance. As a result, two young players, Ni Feifan and Yu Jiarui, will serve as backup players for the World Championships.

In this 14-man list, the captain Yuan Xinyue is the “three dynasties veteran” of the World Championships and participated in the 2014 and 2018 World Championships. Ding Xia, Gong Xiangyu, Li Yingying, Wang Mengjie and Yang Hanyu participated in the 2018 World Championships, and the other eight team members are participating in the World Championships for the first time. In the absence of Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning, the main attack Li Yingying will assume the role of the core of the team.

Looking forward to the upcoming World Championships, Cai Bin said that the group stage will go all out to fight against Japan and Brazil, and at the same time, according to the progress of the competition, we will strive for opportunities for young players to exercise.

Cai Bin also said that after a few days of adaptation and adjustment, the players have basically adjusted the time difference and adapted to the local climate in the Netherlands. The overall condition is good, and everyone is actively preparing for the upcoming Women’s Volleyball World Championships. “The women’s volleyball world championship has a long schedule and strong opponents. We will prepare for difficulties and carry forward the spirit of the women’s volleyball team. With the goal of striving for good results and glory for the country, we will go all out to meet every game.”

