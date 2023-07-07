The Chocó Curassow, a vulnerable species

The Chocó Curassow (scientific name: Crax rubra) is a beautiful bird that has suffered from hunting and is classified as a vulnerable species.

A species is considered vulnerable when, after being evaluated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, it is classified in this category of the Red List after determining that it presents a high probability of becoming an “endangered species”. That is to say, it is a species that, due to its quantity, geographical distribution or other factors, is not currently endangered or threatened, but may fall into those categories.

The Paujil del Chocó is also known as hocofaisán or northern curassow. It is a species of Craciformes bird in the Cracidae family found in the forests of southern Mexico, Central America, and South America (eastern Colombia, Ecuador, and Amazonia).

It reaches a length of 91 cm and a weight of 4.5 to 5 kg. The sexual dimorphism is complemented by the polymorphism of the females. There are three types of female: with a white head and neck with stripes; with black head and reddish brown plumage, and with black head and dark brown plumage; all with a rufous tail with white stripes, a yellowish bill and whitish legs. The males present a large yellow tubercle in the beak; glossy black plumage with white belly and greyish legs.

It lives in groups in jungles up to 1,200 meters above sea level. Their diet consists mainly of fruits, seeds and arthropods. Although the subspecies C. r. rubra’ is relatively abundant and widely distributed, its habitat has been reduced by deforestation. The subspecies C. r. griscomi from Cozumel Island is threatened although the number of specimens has increased slowly since 1980.

It is a monogamous species. They reproduce between February and June. They build nests in trees between 3 and 6 m high. The female lays two eggs that incubate for 32 days.

Fertile hybrids are born from the crosses with C. alberti and C. alcetor (del Hoyo 1994).

