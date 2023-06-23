“The Chocó has a high risk for the regional elections”

Alexander Vega Rocha, national civil status registrar, chaired the Monitoring Committee in Quibdó for the 2023 territorial elections and said that Chocó presents a high risk for their realization.

“According to complaints filed by the governor, Ariel Palacios, in the department there are eight municipalities in which security is highly affected and the incidence of illegal armed groups is clear,” he explained.

He added that the Registrar’s Office received complaints that candidates and pre-candidates are being extorted to proselytize, in addition to the serious constraint on the voter, specifying that the cases will be taken to the National Guarantees Commission.

“The National Government will be required to calm public order, there will be optimal logistics and connectivity for the transmission of information from the tables, the fight against the irregular registration of citizens and electoral pedagogy, among other measures,” he added.

Finally, he assured that the electoral system is very strong and all processes are audited.

“Inputs must be guaranteed to the Public Force so that it can fulfill its mission. Last year we had calm elections and we hope to have peaceful territorial elections”, he concluded.

