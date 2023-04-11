Taken from WEEK.

The Chocoana psychologist who works for children and mental health in the Pacific from Sweden

The professional is the director of the Nuevo Amanecer ESAL Foundation.

From a city located in the north of Sweden, where the intense cold is the protagonist, the Chocoana psychologist Haidy Sánchez Mattson brings the warmth of her land with the social work she does for children and adolescents in the Colombian Pacific.

The woman, passionate about helping those who need it the most, studied her professional career in the city of Medellín and practiced it in Chocó for two years. She then decided to embark on a new course towards Sweden, where she has been living for 23 years.

Workshops for Chocó communities.

“Six years before the pandemic I began to connect again with Chocó, I did it a lot from the research part with people with autism and with disabilities,” Haidy told SEMANA.

The professional added that at the same time she began to help groups of families, especially mothers who are heads of households to give them consultancies and specialized support. “Little by little I got more and more involved in this social work because it is very difficult to enter and have them tell you about their calamities, their frustrations and their difficulties,” she said.

Later, she began to enter other aspects with displaced women, likewise, she has led social, cultural, psycho-educational activities and conferences, hand in hand with the Autism Foundation of Chocó. “I have organized everything from here and I have donated it. So little by little during the pandemic, I began to give virtual workshops on mental health, depression, anguish, anxiety, and emotion management; I have done all this for free, I sent my invitations to all of Chocó and around 100 people connected to listen to my talks, ”she commented.

Autism in adults: how is it diagnosed and treated in old age?

Educational and playful day organized for the Autism Foundation of Chocó.

Likewise, he conducts training sessions with colleagues from Sweden who are fluent in Spanish. And a year ago he created the Nuevo Amanecer ESAL Foundation to continue all the work he has done with the communities.

“I decided to work on several strategies, one of which is more focused on closing the educational gap within the framework of what digital transformation literacy is. Another is focused on female educational robotics; and the third has been to try to deliver technology to some rural schools, ”Haidy explained that these are her three lines of work.

In this transfer he has been able to achieve great alliances in favor of the communities. One of them with Microsoft Colombia and Google Colombia, brands with which he has given workshops in Chocó.

“With Microsoft we had a course that was donated to 25 people and that started in March, it is virtual guided by company specialists, who train people in technology and that makes me very happy because they all continue. On April 12 we have another digital transformation from the perspective of Microsoft and it is open for 80 people ”, he recounted.

Regarding the cases she has attended, the professional expressed that she is very aware of the case of three children with autism who practically wanted to be out of school, since in Quibdó, Chocó, there is no educational institution that attends to all the capacities to attend this kind of diagnoses.

Astronauts who will be part of the Artemis mission by 2024

They are the four astronauts who will go to the Moon in 2024 | A woman and an afro in the brave crew

Virtual training in pedagogical and psychological methods for children.

“I have had contact with their mothers, they told me that the children already had a lot of anxieties, behaviors and disruptive behaviors, as well as aggressiveness. In the pandemic they felt that their environment became more insecure because the routines they had did not work for them, they did not want to go to school; So what I had to do was give advice via WhatsApp to these mothers through video calls to manage the behavior of the children and that they could reduce stress, ”she said.

But Haidy Sánchez Mattson currently does not work alone in this work, she has a group of volunteers whom she considers her relatives, as she describes them, the people closest to her throughout her life, who share her love for the work of helping to others.

“One feels that the impact is forceful with the entire environment; It is nice to create awareness among other people of how important it is to contribute to this work because otherwise there is no sustainability; Sponsor support is always needed, for example, I have knocked on many doors at the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office, but normally they never help one, ”he disagreed.

Technological donation for schools in the rural area of ​​Chocó.

He added that the support has been received predominantly from the private sector. “That is where I have been able to get more support, although it is not enough at all, but hey, here we go, but the public sector is very difficult, they put a number of obstacles and in the end one does not receive even a snack that is for the children” .

Despite this, she highlighted one of the programs that she is most proud of, that of female robotics. This began in November of last year and is in partnership with the Fundación Global Arte Ciencia y Tecnología de Medellín.

“I contacted them and told them that I wanted to bring female robotics to Chocó, I immediately received support, they gave me seven slots for this program that is nationwide, they teach girls simulation, design and creation, they are also taught about ventures. For seven months the girls receive classes in Quibdó, they are given virtually from Medellín, but they practice all the technology thanks to some robotic kits that are given to them, ”she said.

It should be noted that in November of this year girls from 11 to 15 years of age, who have been in this program, will compete at the national level.

“We managed to include a girl from an indigenous community in the group, this inclusion is important because we know that she will replicate her knowledge in her communities, that fills me with great joy,” she said.

Delegation of Colombian girls and adolescents who traveled to NASA in 2022.

A delegation of 35 Colombian girls and adolescents will travel to NASA to strengthen leadership skills and competencies in science and technology

Workshop with astronaut Giovanna Ramírez.

Meanwhile, an activity that makes her proud is the one they carried out at the end of last March with the analog astronaut Giovanna Ramírez. “She is an ally who has had a joint with NASA. He provided me with a virtual workshop for children from Chocó, we did it on a Saturday, we had planned to do it for an hour and the children did not want to get away from there, there were 70 children, the workshop took two hours longer than we had thought because the children had many questions “, held.

One of Haidy’s upcoming purposes is to provide training in entrepreneurship, female leadership, and mental health.

“I would like to motivate people so that they can collaborate with the foundation, it is not only the monetary, but these communities also require devices such as iPads, the mothers of children with autism are asking me if I can manage them, since this technology is important for their speech therapies. But I have not yet been able to because I have focused on the schools, so the incentives are coming in and I am also delivering according to priority, ”she added.