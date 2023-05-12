Home » The Chocolate Festival will be bigger than last year
News

by admin
The public jury shared the candy preference of the experts. Photo: Andra Kirna

Choosing the best chocolate candy of the past year. Photo: Andra Kirna

Läänemaa’s second chocolate festival held on Saturday is bigger than last year’s first festival.

More than 20 makers of hand-made chocolate candies will participate in the candy competition alone, said Irene Väli, head of SA Läänemaa. Last year, nine makers with 12 candies participated in the competition. The best chocolate candy will become the new representative candy of Läänemaa. Väli said that last year’s winning candies can certainly be bought in the future, but in which package and from where is still a matter of negotiation.

