On October 15, the Chongqing delegation attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a plenary meeting. Chen Miner presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. The delegates unanimously elected Chen Min’er as the head of the delegation, Hu Henghua as the deputy head of the delegation, and Li Mingqing as the secretary-general. The meeting prepared a list of members of the Qualification Review Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, members of the presidium of the conference, and the Secretary-General’s recommendation list.

In his speech, Chen Min’er pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. . To hold the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China well, encourage and mobilize the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and comprehensively promote The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is of great and far-reaching significance. To hold the 20th National Congress of the Party well is an extremely important political task, a glorious mission of Party representatives, and a political exercise and political test. All representatives of the Chongqing delegation must effectively improve their political positions, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and continuously enhance their political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, and live up to their heavy trust and humiliation. Mission, hold the conference with a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission. It is necessary to earnestly perform the duties of a representative, comprehensively and thoroughly study and comprehend the report of the conference and related documents, focus on deliberation and discussion, and implement it in accordance with the actual situation, and use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party to unify thinking, gather strength, guide practice, and promote the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee It takes root, blossoms and bears fruit in the land of Chongqing. We must earnestly strengthen our responsibility, in line with the attitude of being responsible for the organization, the cause, and the people, fulfill the rights and obligations conferred by the party constitution, strictly abide by the organizational procedures, and successfully complete the tasks of the conference. It is necessary to earnestly abide by the discipline of the conference, strictly implement the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, be strict in the conduct of the meeting, create a good atmosphere, and show the good image of the Chongqing delegation with full political enthusiasm and high spirit.