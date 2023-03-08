Home News The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang Xuan participated- Chongqing Municipal People’s Government
News

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang Xuan participated- Chongqing Municipal People’s Government

by admin
  1. The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang Xuan participated Chongqing Municipal People’s Government
  2. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opens in Beijing People’s Daily Online
  3. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council and other leading comrades participated in the group deliberation of the delegation of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress–2023 National People’s Congress–People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
  4. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opened in Beijing Xi Jinping Li Zhanshu Wang Yang Li Qiang Wang Huning Han Zheng Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi Wang Qishan and others sat on the rostrum Li Keqiang made a government work report Zhao Leji presided over the meeting and listened to the explanation of the draft amendment to the Legislative Law, etc. — National Two Sessions in 2023 – People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
  5. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opens in Beijing International Finance News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Shanghai On June 20, 2022, 6 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infection, 9 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia, 6 new cases of imported asymptomatic infection__ Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

“Father of China’s early warning aircraft” Wang Xiaomo...

Dresden wants to set up residential containers for...

Rosa Roa, the only motorized woman of the...

Women do know how to lead

Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on...

MINUSMA exhibit honors resilient Malian women

Government and Mayor’s Office commemorated the birth of...

The Inner Mongolia delegation deliberated on the draft...

Looking for sponsors for hanging baskets in Essen-Holsterhausen

Literature: the collection of poetry “NGALAKA la belgicaine”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy