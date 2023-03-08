▲On the morning of March 8, the Chongqing delegation of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a meeting to review the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in groups.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress

Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Wang Jiong and Zhang Xuan participated

Yuan Jiajun, deputy to the National People’s Congress and secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hu Henghua, deputy to the Municipal Party Committee and mayor of the National People’s Congress, Wang Jiong, deputy to the National People’s Congress and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zhang Xuan, deputy to the National People’s Congress, deputy to the Central Party School (National School of Administration) Principal (Vice President) Li Yi, National People’s Congress representative, Yan Xiaoming, vice chairman of the All China Journalists Association, etc. participated in the deliberation.

Before the deliberation, Yuan Jiajun and Hu Henghua, on behalf of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, extended their best wishes for the “March 8th” International Working Women’s Day to the female representatives, female committee members and female staff members of our city participating in the National Two Sessions, and to the majority of women compatriots in the city.

Yuan Jiajun said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the theme of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization, and fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a good report that abides by the original aspiration, inspires people, boosts confidence, and unites the hearts of the people. I completely agree with it. In the past five years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has made important progress in promoting the theory of the people’s congress system and the practice of the work of the people’s congress. Requirements, the people’s congress system has shown strong vitality and great advantages in practice. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress closely follows the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, the expectations of the people for a better life, and the need to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Iconic achievement. Focus on the “big country” to perform functions and powers such as legislation, supervision, decision-making, appointment and dismissal in accordance with the law, resolutely safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution, safeguard national security, promote development with good laws, ensure good governance, and implement correct supervision, effective supervision, and supervision according to the law; throughout the entire process The major concept of people’s democracy is applied in the practice of deputies’ work, improving the handling of deputies’ bills and suggestions, improving the Standing Committee’s mechanism for contacting deputies, and strengthening the capacity building of deputies to perform their duties; giving full play to the advantages of the NPC’s foreign exchanges to serve the overall situation of the party and the country’s diplomacy, and promote the international community’s in-depth understanding of China The road, the Chinese system, and China‘s proposition; use the “four organs” as the standard to strengthen the self-construction of the National People’s Congress and improve the overall effectiveness of the work of the National People’s Congress. Chongqing must thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on adhering to and improving the people’s congress system, do a good job in implementing the spirit of the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congress, and resolutely support the “two establishments” and Resolutely fulfill the new mission of “two maintenances”, take new steps in building the benchmark of the people’s democratic city in the whole process, show new achievements in serving the overall situation around the center, see a new look in promoting self-construction, and work hard in the new The new journey of the times and the construction of the new Chongqing will promote the high-quality development of the work of the National People’s Congress.

Hu Henghua said that the work report made by Chairman Li Zhanshu runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and fully implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the system of people’s congresses. Good report promoting good governance, totally agree. In the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has kept in mind the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the construction of “four organs”, insisted on the party’s overall leadership over the work of the NPC, and grasped the correct direction of the work of the NPC. Implement the major concept of people’s democracy in the whole process, and fulfill the solemn promise of living up to the great trust of the Party Central Committee and the expectations of the people. One is to maintain the authority of the Constitution in a consistent manner, so as to respect the Constitution, abide by the Constitution, and defend the Constitution; Supervision and supervision in accordance with the law; Fourth, the role of deputies to the people’s congresses has been played consistently, so as to represent the people, serve the people, and serve the people. We will conscientiously implement the deployment of the report, consciously accept the supervision of the National People’s Congress, support the work of the National People’s Congress, accelerate the construction of a law-based government, and gather wisdom to promote the construction of a new modern Chongqing.

Wang Jiong said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress. Consciousness and self-consciousness in action fully embody the organic unity of adhering to the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and ruling the country by law, and fully demonstrate the new deeds and new atmosphere of the work of the people’s congress in the new era. Totally agree with the report. The performance of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress has set a benchmark for local people’s congresses at all levels. Under the strong leadership of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the National People’s Congress, focus on the development of people’s democracy in the whole process, perform various duties of the National People’s Congress in accordance with the law, effectively strengthen its own construction, and promote solid progress. Modernize the work of the National People’s Congress, strive to build a benchmark for the people’s democratic city in the whole process, create high-quality development results of the work of the National People’s Congress that are recognizable in Chongqing, and contribute to the construction of the New Chongqing in the new era and new journey.

Zhang Xuan said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress closely follows the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and every number in it is heavy, and there are specific tasks behind it, and he fully agrees. In the past five years, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has always adhered to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congress, and the important laws formulated and revised have all been written into the party’s leadership. where. Always adhere to the use of the party’s innovative theory to guide and guide the work of the people’s congress, fully implement the series of important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of the people’s congress, and continuously improve the political position and theoretical level of the work of the people’s congress in the new era. Always adhere to the development of people’s democracy throughout the process, listen to opinions and suggestions extensively, and promote legislation and supervision based on issues of concern to the people. Always adhere to the rule of law to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, carry out supervision work around prominent issues, and strictly perform statutory duties. It has always insisted on strengthening the self-construction of the organization, which has played a demonstration and role model role for the local people’s congresses. She also made suggestions on strengthening the training of NPC deputies.

Li Yi, Zhang Hongxing, Shen Jinqiang, Yan Xiaoming, Shi Xialian, Wang Shuxin, Mao Xianglin, Zhu Huarong, Liu Xiya, Xu Hongbin, Zhang Yao, Zhang Guozhong, Zhang Jian, Chen Youkun, Chen Wei, Gong Dingling, Lan Qinghua, Song Yijia, Zhang Anjiang, Zhang Ming, Pan Fusheng, Jiang Chenghua, Wang Zhijie, Shi Haofei, Fu Zitang, Rong Rong, Qi Meiwen, Yan Qi, Du Weidong, Shen Zhen, Zhao Yufang, Huang Dayong, Cao Qingyao, Fu Shanxiang, Fu Guotao, Chen Mingbo, Li Yongli, Wei Houkai, Xing Nianzeng, Wang Haixia, Ran Ran , Ran Hui, Liu Ping, Li Qiu, Li Xiehua, Shao Hongting, Lin Qixin, Zhou Shaozheng, Zhong Daidi, Jiang Guojie, Xia Yong, Qian Jianchao, Yin Qilong and other representatives spoke during the deliberation and put forward their opinions and suggestions.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Chongqing delegation deliberated in groups on the draft decision on amending the Legislative Law and the State Council’s institutional reform plan.

