Photo credit: Elcristodelapaz.com

On Easter Sunday, the municipality of Tabasco, in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed the inauguration of the Cristo de la Paz in the Cerrito de la Fe. The figure is located in the center of the esplanade of the “Cerrito de la Faith and Religion”, a space that has been classified as a “perfect anatomy” to house the Christ.

The figure has a height of 33 meters and weighs one hundred tons, being the highest in Mexico and Latin America, surpassing the famous Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil by three meters. In addition, it is made of steel, which makes it a one-of-a-kind sculpture.

The interior of the Cristo de la Paz has an internal staircase and four landings that have been planned as a reflection room and viewpoints. This design makes it a unique construction of its kind within the Mexican territory.

The construction of the Cristo de la Paz was in charge of the sculptor Miguel Romo Santini together with a team of engineers, calculators, architects and landscapers. The work also had the cooperation of Alejandro Tello, former governor of Zacatecas, who gave financial support and contributed machinery.

The inhabitants of Tabasco are proud to have this monument in their municipality and hope that it will attract tourists from all over the world to see and appreciate the beauty of this work of art.

It is worth mentioning that The Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, also known as the Christ of Corcovado, has a total height of 30 meters, or 98 feet, and is located on top of Corcovado Hill, at an altitude of 710 meters (2,330 feet) above sea level. It is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro and Brazil in general.