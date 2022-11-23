This year, the process of setting up the Christmas trees in the center of Udine is proving to be more tormented than expected. First there was the breakage of some branches of the tree destined for Piazza Duomo, which forced the Municipality to send the tree back and replace it with a new one, then some problems with keeping the branches arose also for the tree in Via Lionello , to such an extent that the public green staff had to intervene to add new branches, in order to strengthen the fir tree’s foliage. The difficulties that emerged depend on a fragility of the plants caused by the drought of the summer season, which made them more vulnerable. The municipal workers, complete with a ladder truck, have taken steps to strengthen the weaker branches by tying them with new branches, also solving an aesthetic problem, that is by filling in the empty spaces between one branch and another. (Petrussi video productions)

01:22