The Church announces the dates of the main events that will be broadcast by C

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its 2024 schedule of broadcasts and other recorded resources, which are listed below.
The purpose of each event is to provide inspiration and education to help individuals and families grow closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
Stake and ward leaders are encouraged to refer to this list when planning events for 2024.
The broadcasts can be followed on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the application Gospel Stream (in four different languages). Event recordings will be archived on ChurchofJesusChrist.org within Multimedia library, Evangelical Library and Gospel Stream. Individuals, families, and leaders are encouraged to use live broadcasts or recordings to supplement teaching, training, and activities at home and at church.
Notices regarding the following events will be posted on Events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on other Church channels. Each notice will contain information regarding who should attend, how to watch the live broadcast (if applicable), and how to view the recorded broadcast. Many of these events are aimed at specific audiences and are not intended for everyone; however, anyone is free to watch them. Alerts may be updated with additional details as an event date approaches. Links to translated notices will appear at the bottom of the English page.
An official letter containing the list of broadcast times, channels and languages will be sent to local managers via email several weeks before each broadcast and can be consulted on Letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. For general help with satellite equipment and broadcast streaming, see mhtech.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Church broadcasts
Promotion, viewing, and use of the following Church broadcasts are at the discretion of area leaders, but Church members are encouraged to gather together to watch each of these broadcasts. Some pre-recorded events are intended to be used as part of an area-sponsored event. For example, members of a ward or stake might gather to watch a recorded message from headquarters and then listen to messages or testimonies from local leaders and participants.
The following events will also be included in the ward and stake calendars at Calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in theMember Tools application.
January 28: Global youth event
February 4: World Meeting for Young Adults
February 29–March 2: RootsTech Family History Conference and Family Discovery Day
April 6–7: April 2024 General Conference
May 5: World Meeting for Young Adults
October 5–6: October 2024 General Conference
October 27: Global youth event
November 3: World Meeting for Young Adults
December 8: First Presidency Christmas Meeting
Additional recorded resources (and religious holidays)
Individuals, families and leaders may also use any of the following registered resources, which will be available on the dates indicated. Some dates have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.
January 26: Annual seminar and institute training broadcast
March 1: Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders
March 9: From friend to friend for children
March 31: Easter Sunday
June 18: Church Educational System Conference
June 20–23: Seminar for new mission leaders
19–20 July: Concert of the Tabernacle Choir
August 10: Music and art festival for young people
September 14: From friend to friend for children
November (date to be defined): Annual training broadcast of the Seminars and Institutes
Name (definite data): Light of the Nations [luce delle nazioni]
November 16: Church Music Festival from Temple Square
December 12–14: Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert on Temple Square
December 25: Christmas Day