The Church begins offering its magazines for free

No-Cost Families around the world will soon be able to subscribe to any or all of the Church’s magazines for free. Each month, the magazines share member stories, support home-centered gospel study, and include a new message from a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.Download Photo

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers free subscriptions to the print versions of its three magazines, which are currently published in 50 languages ​​and distributed to millions of members worldwide.

As of August 1, 2023, anyone with a Church accounts in certain parts of the world, you may request an annual subscription (for families) to one or more Church magazines: the Liahona (for adults), For the Strength of Youth (for youth ages 12 to 18), and The Friend ( for children). The new subscription system will roll out to the rest of the world in the coming months.

The Liahona highlights the teachings and ministry of Church leaders, shares inspiring articles that show how to apply gospel principles, supports gospel learning at home, and provides insights into scriptural topics.

For the Strength of Youth contains spiritually uplifting messages from Apostles and other Church leaders, testimonies and experiences from youth around the world, fun activities and inspiration, and strengths to help youth find joy as disciples of Jesus Christ.

The Friend invites children from all over the world to follow Jesus Christ. Each issue contains stories from the scriptures, child-friendly messages from prophets and other Church leaders, games and coloring pages, and stories from children around the world who are putting their faith in the Savior into action.

“The Church wants to provide greater access to the words of the prophets, and we are excited to make hard copies of Church magazines available free of charge.” —Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“When we consistently participate in gospel study at home, we draw closer to Jesus Christ,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The Church wants to provide greater access to the words of the prophets, and we are excited to make hard copies of Church magazines available free of charge.”

Since the early 1830s, the Church has published the words of living prophets and has helped members understand the gospel of Jesus Christ through magazines and other periodicals.

No-CostIn January 2021, the Church began publishing three global magazines: the Liahona, The Friend, and For the Strength of Youth.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.Download Photo

In recent years, Church magazines have undergone substantial changes to support members in their efforts to learn and live the gospel of Jesus Christ, and their content has been made more accessible to members around the world. In 2021, the Church began publishing its magazines for each age group in multiple languages; they are now available in 50 languages ​​in both print and digital formats. Other languages ​​are available digitally.

“Church magazines are a valuable resource for learning the gospel of Jesus Christ and for feeling a sense of belonging within His Church,” said the First Presidency in a letter of 2020 to Latter-day Saints worldwide. “It is our desire that members everywhere subscribe and welcome this faith-sustaining influence into their hearts and homes.”

Availability

Beginning August 1, 2023, families in the Asia North, Brazil, and North America West areas will be able to subscribe to the free Church magazines of their choice.

“When I read the stories of members from all over the world, I love to see that we are a global Church, where we all build the kingdom of God together,” said the Relief Society general president Camille N. Johnson. “She helps me feel closer to our brothers and sisters who may live very far away”.

Starting from 1 December 2023, families in the following areas of the Church will be able to subscribe: Central Africa, South Africa, West Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Mexico, Middle East/North Africa, Pacific, Philippines, South America Northwest and South America South.

Beginning February 1, 2024, families in the following areas of the Church will be able to subscribe: North America Central, North America Northeast, North America Southeast, North America Southwest, and Utah.

Subscribers will receive their first magazine 6 to 8 weeks after subscribing. Additional copies of current issues of other magazines can be purchased at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or at local stores. Past issues can be accessed digitally at magazines.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Gospel Library.

How to order magazines

italy-magazine-subscriptionManage print magazine subscriptions at MagazineSubscriptions.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Select which magazine you want to subscribe to and enter additional information as needed.2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.Download Photo

An adult family member can manage subscriptions on MagazineSubscriptions.ChurchofJesusChrist.org; it can be accessed using a Church Account. Anyone who doesn’t have a Church Account can create one for free at account.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Click the “Subscribe” button next to the magazine image and description for a subscription to the print magazine. Enter your shipping address and preferred language at the bottom of the page.

To receive monthly email notifications when a new issue of a magazine is released online, select the desired digital magazines under “Emails for online magazines”.

Ward council members will soon be able to get subscriptions for children and youth who don’t have parents who go to church with them, as well as for members who need extra help. Leaders will be able to do this by going to Leader and Clerk Resources (LCR), Relationships and then Magazine subscriptions. Permission from the children’s parents or members will be required for subscriptions to these groups.

See the common questions page to find more answers to questions about subscriptions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

