On Thursday, January 12, 2023, UNICEF USA leaders visited the humanitarian sites of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. UNICEF and the Church celebrate a decade of working together to help children in need around the world.

The delegation was hosted by senior Church leaders and the Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department at Church headquarters. On Wednesday evening, the delegation attended a dinner on Temple Square with Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Relief Society general president Camille N. Johnson, and Blaine R. Maxfield, director general of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services.

“We express gratitude for the long-standing partnership with UNICEF USA. Their work to care for vulnerable children and their families around the world is closely aligned with the Church’s focus on early childhood nutrition. We are committed to following Christ’s admonition to love and serve our neighbor,” said Bishop Caussé.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with UNICEF USA to help deliver better nutrition and health for children,” said President Johnson.

“I am literally blown away by everything we saw,” said Michael Nyenhuis, president and chief executive officer of UNICEF USA, during his first visit to Salt Lake City. Nyenhuis lives in New York City. “You are not just people who do good. This is concretely your calling, and I think the calling people of faith have towards this work makes them more dedicated,” Nyenhuis said.

Sharon Eubank, director of Church Humanitarian Services, conducted tours of the Humanitarian Center and Welfare Square for UNICEF USA leaders.

“I hope you see three things,” Sister Eubank told the group. “I hope you actually see people trying to transform their faith in Jesus Christ into some kind of practical action. I hope you see a reverence for the dignity of the human soul, of all people, regardless of their faith, tradition or political orientation. I also hope you see that the ethos of voluntary service without external pay is something that is good for the social fabric, and it is good for the human soul.’

UNICEF USA leaders also met with the Presiding Bishopric of the Church in Temple Square.

“I think there are several areas where we can really effectively collaborate with the Church, and one of them concerns vaccinations,” Nyenhuis explained. “Then there is the area of ​​nutrition. Today we are witnessing a very serious food crisis for children all over the world“.

Collaboration history

In 2013, the Church of Jesus Christ supported UNICEF Jordan with a vaccination campaign. In 2014, the Church joined a coalition to support maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination programs.

Church support has reached ten million women by providing a vaccine to keep them safe from maternal neonatal tetanus, helping reduce the number of high-risk countries from 50 to 12.

The first emergency collaboration took place in 2015 with the commitment to assist refugees in Europe. More than 115,000 children have been served through the Learning for Life partnership, which began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Sudan, and Uganda in 2018. In 2021, the Church joined a worldwide effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have since administered 1.8 billion doses of vaccine worldwide and have helped not to end the COVID crisis, but certainly to bring it to a level where it is much more controlled,” Nyenhuis noted.

In addition, the Church participated in UNICEF’s No Time to Waste Global Program last year [non c’è tempo da perdere] to prevent and treat child malnutrition.

“This global effort is especially aligned with the Church’s Relief Society mission to alleviate suffering, including children suffering from malnutrition,” President Johnson said. “We extend our love to children around the world and are committed to working to help end life-threatening forms of malnutrition and provide young children with healthier, happier lives.”

“There is no one better than UNICEF at going to the hardest places and staying the longest to make sure the most vulnerable children have access to the things they need,” added Sister Eubank. “In places where the Church may not have congregations, offices or trucks, UNICEF is there and is committed to staying there. I think we’ve seen the impact.”

“Today I saw the Church truly fulfilling its Jesus-given mission of being His hands and feet in its communities and then throughout the world,” concluded Nyenhuis.

“A key priority for the Church is to alleviate rising levels of hunger and malnutrition around the world,” Maxfield said. “Our contribution and partnership with UNICEF USA helps the most vulnerable children and mothers around the world.”