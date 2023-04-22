“The Church fights against pedophilia”

In 2014, Pope Francis created the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors to combat serious pedophilia in the Church.

The Vatican will promote the training of bishops from around the world in the fight against pedophilia, the Vatican media outlet Vatican News reported this Friday, thanks to an agreement between the Vatican Commission and the Ministry of Evangelization against the sexual abuse of minors. .

But the commission has been heavily criticized by one of its most influential members, Hans Zollner, a recently resigned Jesuit, who says it has structural problems with compliance, accountability and transparency.

“The committee must deal with urgent matters,” exhorted the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church. According to the agreement announced this Friday, the courses will be organized mainly for newly ordained bishops.

American Cardinal Sean O’Malley explained in an interview with Vatican News that “we will develop a program to help the victims.” “Church history would have been different if we had previously known information about how to support and understand the issue,” he admitted. “We are also trying to capture the experiences of the victims so that the new bishops can hear the dramatic testimonies and the impact this terrible crime has had on their lives,” he added.

Pope Francis called on the commission to “prevent such a tragedy by making sure that bishops around the world are trained and able to work with the victims.” In addition, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said that this environment was difficult for his portfolio because it meant that he knew all the laws and regulations approved by the Vatican and knew everyone interested in the landing.

In late March, the Vatican issued amendments to the Canon Law to Combat Sexual Violence in the Church, extending criminal liability to those who run organizations recognized by the Holy See. In a letter issued by the Pope himself in May 2019 amending the Internal Law of the universal Church, Francis urged religious to report allegations of sexual abuse to higher authorities.

The article, entitled “You are the light of the world,” asked to report on the attempt by the Catholic Church to cover up sexual abuse by priests or priests. Crimes against “a minor or, in general, an incapacitated or vulnerable adult”.

The Pope’s text urges all dioceses in the world to establish a system through which anyone can report cases of abuse. It outlines the Vatican’s internal investigative procedures for possible legal action.

Before the 2019 text, both priests and men and women denounced religious matters according to their conscience. Despite these changes, the confessional secrecy remains unchanged. The priest still cannot say what the believer told him in confession.