The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the reception for the Fe

In 2023, as per tradition, the celebrations for the Republic Day resumed after the break caused by Covid 19 and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as usual, attended the reception at the Quirinale at the invitation of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

The reception, held in the Quirinal Gardens, was attended by Elder Emanuel Petrignani, the Church’s representative for Italy, accompanied by his wife Kornelia.

During the event, Elder Petrignani exchanged greetings with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and with the Prime Minister, the Hon. Giorgia Meloni.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been participating in the reception for the celebration of the Republic Day since 2013 following the Understanding with the Italian State ratified on August 22, 2012 by the then President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano.

While remaining politically neutral, the Church believes and teaches that we must “be subject to kings, presidents, rulers and magistrates, that we must obey, honor and uphold the laws” as reported in Article 12 of The Church’s Articles of Faith of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It also recognizes and supports the universal right to freely exercise one’s conscience and calls on its members to be responsible and active citizens in their respective communities and nations.