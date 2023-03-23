The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to send relief supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria with the cooperation of several worldwide organizations.

Since the February 6 earthquake, Church assistance has exceeded $5 million.

“The losses and suffering caused by these earthquakes are staggering,” said Presiding Bishop of the Church Gérald Caussé. “Our hearts and prayers really go out to our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We are deeply grateful that we, as a Church, have the means to help them now and on the long journey towards reconstruction”.

The Church’s area office in Germany is shipping 40 large tents (each accommodating 20 people) to Turkey, along with a generous supply of clothing for men, women, and children.

“It’s wonderful when society members of different faiths work together to help out,” said Abdullah Kaya, a member of the Foreigners’ Advisory Council in Frankfurt.

The Turkish Consulate in Frankfurt has set up a collection center to ensure that donations reliably reach the earthquake victims from Germany.

Other Church-sponsored relief efforts for Turkey are provided through organizations such as Project HOPE and the Seventh-day Adventist Church Humanitarian Agency (ADRA). This assistance includes food and water supplies, shelter, medical clinics, space heaters, coats, medical supplies, hygiene kits, blankets, baby items, and generators.

In Syria, the Church is supporting the work of organizations such as MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, International Medical Corps, and Rahma Worldwide. These relief efforts include medical care for tens of thousands of people, as well as food, water, shelter, blankets, fuel, hygiene kits, baby items and sanitation.

“This response is a manifestation of our commitment to the two great commandments. We show our love for God by reaching out to rescue his children, no matter where they are or what their backgrounds are,” said Blaine R. Maxfield, general manager of Church Welfare and Self-Reliance Services . “It would be difficult to overstate our gratitude to the wonderful relief organizations who work with us to make these interventions possible, or to the members and friends of the Church who give so generously in these times of great need.”

Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services alleviate suffering, promote self-reliance, and provide opportunities for service. They follow Jesus Christ’s admonition to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, welcome strangers, clothe the naked, and visit the sick and afflicted.

The Church’s humanitarian initiative is made possible by the generous donations and volunteer efforts of Latter-day Saints and friends of the Church. More than 6 million hours of work are provided each year by volunteers in support of care initiatives.

The Church sponsors relief and development projects in more than 180 locations across nations and territories and offers assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation, or nationality. The aid is based on the fundamental principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-reliance and sustainability.

Projects in Turkey and Syria are funded in part by LDS Charities Australia.