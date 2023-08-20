The Church publishes the restructured Sacred Music application

Sacred-Music-app-2.0The Sacred Music application contains the official music library of the Church, which includes over 5,000 songs in English and music content in over 50 languages ​​other than English.Download Photo

A complete overhaul of the popular Sacred Music of the Church of Jesus Christ application, released in July, includes new features, improved functions, and a more modern look and interface. It’s the first of several upcoming enhanced music experiences, Church leaders and product executives say.

For years, Church members have used the Sacred Music app extensively at home and during Sunday services. The app is just one of many Church music resources for teaching doctrine, increasing spirituality, and strengthening faith and conversion to Jesus Christ and His gospel through sacred music.

“We are happy to provide these musical resources that will strengthen worship at home and at church,” Elder said. Valeri V. CordonGeneral Authority Seventy who serves as a consultant on hymnal revision.

“The Lord expressed His feelings about sacred music to Emma Smith in 1830,” Elder Cordón said. “He said that he wished the saints ‘[facessero] a choice of sacred hymns to have in my church’, and that His soul delights ‘in the song of the heart’ (see Doctrine and Covenants 25:11–12). When we sing or play sacred music, we invite the Lord’s blessings into our lives and draw us closer to Him.

New app features

According to Ed Krenicky, director of music production for the Church, the application’s improved user interface addresses the specific needs of music listeners and performers. “Music listeners will enjoy the ease of adding the music they love to playlists,” he said. “Musical artists will love the ease of finding sheet music for choir or special musical numbers.”

Among the new or improved features of the versions iOS 2.1 e Android 2.0 of the Sacred Music application there are:

Improved search and filter (in Android) New functions to create and manage playlists Easy navigation Ability to share and print the music score (in iOS)

Improved search and filters

Now it’s easier to find the music you’re looking for in the Android version. A topic index helps you search for music on a specific topic. The revamped search feature includes a full text search engine and various filtering options.

Playlist functions

New playlist features help you compile, manage and share playlists from various albums. You can also easily download and manage music for offline listening.

Easy navigation

Easily switch between various audio options and between score and text views. Use additional options in Settings to select a language, adjust Dark mode, and choose the font style of text.

Possibility to share and print the musical score

In the iOS version, change the size of the sheet music or select a PDF version that can be easily shared via digital tools or printed. This makes it easy for ward and stake choir directors to distribute free music from the Church Music Library.

New arrivals

“Additional resources will become available in the coming months and years, and we hope they all help you draw closer to the Lord,” Elder Cordón said.

These resources include improvements to Church music web pageas well as the continued work of Church volunteers and employees (under the direction of Church leaders) to revise HYMNs and the Children’s Songbook to meet the needs of a global Church.

“Because this will be our first collection of sacred music in the digital age, these updates to our digital music channels will prepare the Church to engage with sacred music content in ways never before,” Krenicky said. “We are thrilled to continue sharing our commitment to sacred music in the years to come.”

Common questions

1. What audience does sacred music content primarily target and what can it do for them?

The application is especially useful for Church members interested in listening to sacred music and finding sheet music, but anyone can use sacred music to:

Increase faith in and worship of Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. Teach and learn basic doctrine Joyfully sing praises to the Lord Find comfort and peace Feel united with God’s children

2. How does the Sacred Music app differ from the music offerings in the Gospel Library app?

The Sacred Music app contains the Church’s official music library, which includes over 5,000 songs in English and music content in over 50 languages ​​other than English.

3. I have an idea, or feedback, for the Sacred Music application. How can I send it?

The “Send feedback” form is available in the settings section of the application. “Send feature requests, any questions, issues you notice, or if you just want to send a compliment,” Krenicky said. We like to hear from our users”.

4. How many languages ​​is the application available in?

The Sacred Music application is available in 28 languages, with more on the way. The available content varies depending on the language. The amount of languages ​​in the application will be expanded to allow for more content to be published as it becomes available.

5. Can all of the music in the app be used in sacrament meeting?

While all music content in the Sacred Music app may be considered for use at home and at church, music selections for sacrament meeting must be approved by local leaders. Church leaders and members with music-related callings should work together to intentionally choose music to support worship, as a complement to talks in Church meetings. The music chosen for the choruses and special musical numbers must take into account the capabilities of those involved in the musical number.

6. Where can I learn more about the Church’s current commitment to music?