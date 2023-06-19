The CicloAppennina, the green race of Italy – Abruzzo, is starting from L’Aquila

The more kilometers traveled, the more trees will be planted

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, JUNE 17 – The CicloAppennina, the first green race in Italy, promoted by Misura, Legambiente and Viviappennino, got underway today in L’Aquila. A sporting event with unprecedented rules: the more you pedal, the more trees you plant. A non-competitive race, open to all, organized in collaboration with RCS Sport and Events. It will consist of a 40 and 70 km ring route, which follows a stretch of the Apennine Cycle Route, the longest Italian cycle tour, for which in recent years Misura has created charging stations for bikes in the 44 stopover countries shops and mini bike repair shops, as well as an excursion and tourist app. Tomorrow the departure for all at 9.30. Participants will refer to the village set up starting today in the city center. Here famous bikers, environmental associations, city authorities, sports champions and influencers in the field of outdoor sports come and go. During the two days there will be informal aperitifs, tastings of typical products and local wines, games and bike parks for children and above all a bicycle ride that will set off to discover the city. In addition to the possibility of entering the MAXXI in L’Aquila for free. Also scheduled is an aperitif in music with the Conservatory of L’Aquila.



Among the objectives of the event, that of creating a flowerbed of rare plants exclusive to the L’Aquila basin. Among the native plants planted are the Marsica iris, the L’Aquila Astragalus, both among the seven species of the Floranet Project, the Tenor Carnation, the Maiella Cornflower, the Maiella Aquilegia, the Lily of the Valley, the Birch.



“An important occasion for our territory”, commented Fabrizio Taranta, councilor for the environment, in presenting the event together with the director of the Maiella National Park Luciano Di Martino and the vice president of the Abruzzo Region Emanuele Imprudente. (HANDLE).



