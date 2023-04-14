Two days of celebration to celebrate the second year of life of the Mirandola-Bologna cycle path of the sun inaugurated on April 13, 2021. A varied program that includes Saturday 15 April widespread events organized by the municipalities crossed by the route, while dSunday 16 the big party by bicycle with departures from Bologna and Mirandola. The arrival point of the bicycles and meeting point for everyone is from 11 in San Giovanni in Persiceto (Ex Arte Meccanica and adjacent public park) where the public will be greeted by institutional greetings that will kick off the party with workshops, food and wine stands, music, meetings.

The Cyclofest is organized by the Bologna-Modena Tourist Territory together with the Metropolitan City and Municipalities of Mirandola, San Felice sul Panaro, Camposanto, Crevalcore, San Giovanni in Persiceto, Sala Bolognese, Anzola dell’Emilia, Calderara di Reno, Bologna. The initiative is in collaboration with Sustenia, with the participation of FIAB and the support of La Casona and the Hera Group.

The Cycle Path of the Sun

Departing from the North Cape and arriving in Malta, Eurovelo 7 winds its way for 7,400 kilometres, touching Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria

and Italy. Fifty kilometers of the Ciclovia del Sole pass through Emilia-Romagna, from Mirandola to Bologna: this route was created by the Metropolitan City of Bologna on the embankment of the former Bologna-Verona railway, an easy stretch

and light suitable for all cyclists and cyclists and which is also characterized by the possibility of using the bike-train intermodality.

In the Emilian section of the Ciclovia del Sole we will be able to discover that even in the Plain the landscapes change under our wheels, between urban and rural spaces, natural areas and places of artistic interest, places of worship, museums, respecting and keeping intact the identity of the landscape , thanks to active conservation as the main tool for the sustainable enhancement of the territory, a real stimulus to discover what surrounds us at a different speed and with a different environmental impact.

