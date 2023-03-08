Alameda Sol de Oriente in Cali will enhance its sports and recreational activities with approximately 3 kilometers of Ciclovida that will benefit 6,000 people from commune 21.

“This year the Ciclovida de Cali turns 40, this space is very important and one of the largest where many people come together, because we bring the institutional offer to people who live in the east, where they can use the space safely, to carry out physical activity in non-motorized vehicles, walking and others”, said John Rodríguez, general coordinator of Ciclovida in Cali.

It should be noted that in the Plaza del Colegio el Compartir, the Department of Sports and Recreation of the Mayor’s Office of Santiago de Cali has a station where approximately 2,000 children have participated in the playful and educational process through sports.

There is also the physical activity module, where people enjoy the aerorumba and aerobics classes with the best energy.

This space is essential for locals and visitors to participate in the different sections of the Ciclovida, from the central that runs along a large part of the Southeast highway, ninth street and El Ingenio Park; up to the 8 community sections located in the neighborhoods: Brisas / Guaduales, Torres de Comfandi, Petecuy, Las Américas, Corredor verde, Alameda Sol de Oriente, Morichal de Comfandi, San Carlos / Fortaleza.

