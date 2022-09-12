Xinhua News Agency, Xiamen, September 11th (Reporter Zhang Huaying Yan Zhihong) Trade exchanges are closer, business cooperation is more in-depth, and people-to-people exchanges are more frequent… The 22nd China International Investment and Trade Negotiation with the participation of merchants from more than 60 countries and regions The meeting reflects a vivid picture of the continuous deepening of economic and trade cooperation among countries along the “Belt and Road”, and the sharing of opportunities for China.

With the theme of “Global Development: Sharing Digital Opportunities, Investing in a Green Future”, the current CIFIT, which is being held in Xiamen, invites South Korea as the country of honor, focusing on global development initiatives, “One Belt One Road”, BRICS cooperation, and regional comprehensive economy. Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and other hot topics, more than 60 events were held to further enhance international exchanges and promote investment cooperation.

The scene of the exhibition hall of the 22nd CIFIT, taken on September 8.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wei Peiquan

Minister Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Temur Nadiroglu, the Commercial Representative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, said that this CIFIT is of great importance to strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between countries along the “Belt and Road”, especially between Azerbaijan and China. Significance, the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has continued to grow, and China has become an important trading partner of Azerbaijan.

The guests at the meeting believed that since the “Belt and Road” initiative was put forward nine years ago, the smooth trade between China and the countries along the route has reached a new level, and investment cooperation has made new progress.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China, from January to August this year, China’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” totaled 8.77 trillion yuan, an increase of 20.2%. Among them, exports were 4.96 trillion yuan, an increase of 20.4%; imports were 3.81 trillion yuan, an increase of 20%.

Jiang Xiheng, deputy director of the China International Development Knowledge Center, said that under the influence of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the trade volume between China and the countries along the “Belt and Road” can still achieve such growth, which shows that the economic and trade cooperation between China and the countries along the route conforms to economic laws and meets the needs of both sides. To achieve mutual benefit and win-win.

Serbian Ambassador to China Maya Stefanovic introduced that the investment project of China Zijin Mining Company in Serbia not only promoted the local economic development, but also provided thousands of jobs, which greatly improved the income and life of local residents. Level.

On September 8, visitors visited and purchased products at the booth of South Korea, the guest country of the 22nd CIFIT.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

The “Country Development Report of Chinese-funded Enterprises” released at the CIFIT shows that in 2021, Chinese enterprises will actively and steadily carry out outbound investment and cooperation, and the outbound investment flow will exceed 145 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 9.2%, ranking among the top in the world. In the past ten years, Chinese companies that have carried out foreign investment and cooperation have paid nearly 400 billion U.S. dollars in local taxes.

At the CIFIT, many foreigners expressed their desire to share new opportunities for China‘s high-quality development and high-level opening up. Carlos Larrea, Ecuador’s ambassador to China, who participated in the CIFIT for the first time, said that China is one of Ecuador’s most important trading partners. He hoped that through the platform of CIFIT, more people would know and understand Ecuador. “Ecuador-China cooperation has broad prospects, and we look forward to more extensive and in-depth exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and green industries in the future.”

During the CIFIT, Xiamen International Trade Group Co., Ltd. signed a letter of intent for procurement cooperation with Hengtong Resources Group Brazil. source of supply.

“We are committed to providing supporting investment in upstream and downstream industrial chains for countries along the ‘Belt and Road’, and providing solutions in the fields of commerce, logistics, finance, etc.” said Wang Yongqing, vice president of Xiamen International Trade. There is high complementarity in the chain and supply chain. Deeply cultivating the “Belt and Road” can not only bring good economic benefits, but also bring employment opportunities and development opportunities to the local area, fully realizing a win-win situation.

Experts at the meeting believed that the current COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread, the global economic recovery is insufficient and the imbalance is increasing, and cooperation and development are the best choice for all countries. They expect that through continuous innovation, countries will continue to strengthen political mutual trust, economic integration, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” to go deeper and more solid, so as to better benefit the people of the countries along the route.