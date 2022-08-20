IVREA. «Most of the time, the construction sites in the hospital are at a standstill and it is not clear when the works will be completed. We ask that they be concluded as soon as possible because the inconveniences are many, starting with the fact that, for example, the oncology department is in fact isolated ». Access for users and visitors, in fact, is from the courtyard. Ermes Zerbinati, rsu Cisl public function, also intervenes on the subject of the work of the Arcuri plan to strengthen the resuscitation and creation of the semi-intensive therapy department and on the restructuring of the ground floor wing for clinics that, if necessary, can become a new emergency room to divide positive patients from others. These are works announced in summer 2020, started the following year and not yet completed.

The construction site’s intermittent activity led the union to ask for explanations. “What have we been told? That the company that won the contract to take care of the restructuring – explains Zerbinati – does not have sufficient staff to carry out the work in all the open construction sites. And then it proceeds in fits and starts because the staff is moved from one site to another as needed ». It goes without saying that the response left the union unsatisfied. “We were literally stunned – he adds – and this way of proceeding worries us because we are not sure when the works will be finished”.

At the Sentinel, the management of the ASL / To4 had replied that the works, in the two open construction sites of the so-called Arcuri Plan, for one million and three hundred thousand euros, “will presumably finish by autumn”, without detailing anything more. «We understand very well – concludes Zerbinati – that the work must be done and that the construction site can create discomfort, but we need certain completion times. Some departments and services are isolated and this discomfort is more felt when, for example, emergency teams are forced to reach oncology, oncology day hospital and dietetics. The discomfort must be limited to the shortest possible time ».