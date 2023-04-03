He National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), conducted a recent survey called ‘Coexistence and Citizen Security’ in which the perception of insecurity in Colombia was evaluated, where there was a significant increase in 2022 in relation to previous years.

For last year, the entity analyzed that the perception of insecurity in Colombia was 52.9% where people over 15 years of age feel insecure in their city or municipality and in the main capitals, 58.9% of people indicate that they feel insecure in their city. On the other hand, people who live in a dispersed populated and rural center assure that they feel unsafe in their municipality.

Also read: Hard blow to the Clan del Golfo: captures and confiscations

Another of the aspects that the survey evaluated is that in women the greatest feeling of insecurity is reported, this in comparison with the men who participated in the survey carried out in various cities of the country, with which the results obtained for 2022 reveal that women they feel more vulnerable in such matters.

It was found that the majority of people feel unsafe in the cities due to the numbers that reveal the cases of common crime, robberies, and assaults in which the high rates alarm Colombians.

According to the survey, the cities in which Colombians feel more insecure are Cali with 84.1% perception and Bogotá where rates of 83.8% were reported, cities where the issue is one of the most critical evaluations for which complaints are made by the same citizens who witness situations of insecurity on a daily basis.

Besides: Salvatore Mancuso will have a hearing before the JEP

The towns in Bogotá most affected by criminal gangs:

The inhabitants of Bogotá have shown themselves to be increasingly dissatisfied with insecurity, since, in recent days, cases of violence have been increasing significantly. Given this, the district Ombudsman’s Office published a list of the criminal gangs most wanted by the authorities and the locations where they operate.

As the report indicates, the most affected sectors are Los Mártires, Ciudad Bolívar, Bosa, Usme and Kennedy. These are the most dangerous groups and the locations where they operate.