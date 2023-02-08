Last Monday, February 6, fortunately for the capital of the Valley, the ‘First Cali City of Birds Meeting’ began, a space led by the District Administration through the Ministry of Tourism and the Administrative Department of Management of the Environment-DAGMA.

“Cali is power in number of bird species, but also in sighting and habitat; In addition, it is an important line for the economy where more than 600 billion pesos a year in nature tourism move.

Given Cali’s potential, we must encourage it to become not only a city where partying and sports are enjoyed, but also an international destination for birds,” said Carlos Andrés Arias, city councilor and one of the speakers at the Agreement 0546 of 2022, which promoted the week of birds.

This wonderful natural project began with a tour of the majestic Cali River, an opening ceremony for the media and part of the tourism union, painting workshops, and talks.

From very early on, some birds from the center of the city welcomed this great week with poses and songs on the banks of the Cali River, a setting where around 37 species were appreciated, showing the magic of their colors.

Some birds that can be enjoyed:

• Red-breasted (Pyrocephalus Rubinus), starring bird.

• El coclí (The tailed snake).

• The bean woodpecker (Melanerpes rubricapillus).

• The fluvícola nengeta, better known as the water tyrant.

• Parrots.

• Hummingbirds.

• Herons.

The Government of Valle del Cauca presented the Departmental Plan for the Conservation and Protection of Birds and their Ecosystem, in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. This strategy seeks to develop actions that promote and guide responsible bird tourism.

“We unite and join this important week in which we invite Cali, Cali, visitors and all those who are passionate about birds, not to miss all the programming where they can have the opportunity to meet some of the 500 species that we love. to love it”, said Nasly Fernanda Vidales, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Department.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

