Home News The citizens of Cali are enjoying the ‘First Cali City of Birds Meeting’
News

The citizens of Cali are enjoying the ‘First Cali City of Birds Meeting’

by admin
The citizens of Cali are enjoying the ‘First Cali City of Birds Meeting’

Last Monday, February 6, fortunately for the capital of the Valley, the ‘First Cali City of Birds Meeting’ began, a space led by the District Administration through the Ministry of Tourism and the Administrative Department of Management of the Environment-DAGMA.

“Cali is power in number of bird species, but also in sighting and habitat; In addition, it is an important line for the economy where more than 600 billion pesos a year in nature tourism move.

Given Cali’s potential, we must encourage it to become not only a city where partying and sports are enjoyed, but also an international destination for birds,” said Carlos Andrés Arias, city councilor and one of the speakers at the Agreement 0546 of 2022, which promoted the week of birds.

This wonderful natural project began with a tour of the majestic Cali River, an opening ceremony for the media and part of the tourism union, painting workshops, and talks.

From very early on, some birds from the center of the city welcomed this great week with poses and songs on the banks of the Cali River, a setting where around 37 species were appreciated, showing the magic of their colors.

Some birds that can be enjoyed:

• Red-breasted (Pyrocephalus Rubinus), starring bird.

• El coclí (The tailed snake).

• The bean woodpecker (Melanerpes rubricapillus).

• The fluvícola nengeta, better known as the water tyrant.

• Parrots.

• Hummingbirds.

• Herons.

The Government of Valle del Cauca presented the Departmental Plan for the Conservation and Protection of Birds and their Ecosystem, in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. This strategy seeks to develop actions that promote and guide responsible bird tourism.

See also  The comprehensive inspection team of the State Council Safety Committee: some self-built houses are old and sick, and there are potential safety hazards in the inspected industry

“We unite and join this important week in which we invite Cali, Cali, visitors and all those who are passionate about birds, not to miss all the programming where they can have the opportunity to meet some of the 500 species that we love. to love it”, said Nasly Fernanda Vidales, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Department.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

Comments

You may also like

The Church of England might consider God to...

More than $55 billion made feasible for projects...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 10,...

Xia Liyan leads a delegation to visit China,...

Yamid Amat, the news | kienyke

see the options and send your resume

Central enterprises require all employees to recite the...

90 minutes of a new Matecaña final

In the rural area of ​​La Plata, he...

BIA presented advances in the energy sector

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy