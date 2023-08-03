The ‘Città della Quercia’ international prize on 6 September – News

The 59th edition of the “Città della Quercia” international palio will be held on 6 September, one of the historic track events of Italian athletics and a point of reference for the sector. The initiative will be hosted in the Quercia Stadium in Rovereto, as per tradition, a few days after the closure of the World Championships in Budapest.





The international appointment, placed in 34th place among the most qualified meetings on the world calendar and named in memory of Edo Benedetti, creator of the sporting initiative, is promoted by the Palio della Quercia athletic group and included in the Silver Continental Tour of World Athletics .





The technical program of the prize includes 15 international competitions to which will be added the two 800 meters under23 races, mainly reserved for Italian talents, followed by the challenges of the Us Quercia youth sector, by competitions dedicated to the masters and the Paralympic sector.





The international events will be over 100, 400, 800, 3,000 metres, 110 meters hurdles and triple jump for the men’s and women’s sectors, the high jump and shot put only for the men’s sector and the pole vault only for the sector female.

