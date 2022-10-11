The city defense refers to the front headquarters of Haicheng to hold a video conference meeting. Wang Zhongkun presided over and delivered a speech

On the evening of the 10th, the Haicheng front headquarters held a video conference to listen to reports on the epidemic prevention and control work in Haicheng, analyze and judge the current epidemic prevention and control situation, find out the problems, and re-evaluate the Haicheng epidemic prevention and control work. Schedule and redeploy. Wang Zhongkun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the Haicheng epidemic prevention and control work has entered a critical stage. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement the important speech and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control work, strictly implement the relevant national, provincial and municipal deployment requirements, and put the epidemic prevention and control work in the first place. At the current important position, we should enhance the sense of responsibility, strengthen the fighting spirit, and do everything possible to implement, meticulously, and put in place various epidemic prevention measures, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic annihilation.

The meeting emphasized that risk areas and key areas should be the focus of nucleic acid testing, and personnel should be allocated according to priorities and regional layout, and the process of “collecting and submitting inspection reports” should be continuously optimized to ensure efficient, accurate, and full coverage of nucleic acid testing. It is necessary to improve the quality and speed of traceability of flow regulation, establish a seamless and efficient linkage mechanism, and identify risk points and risk personnel more quickly. It is necessary to improve the connection of the isolation and transfer process, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various special classes, and ensure that the isolation rooms, staff, and transfer vehicles are in place to ensure that they are standardized and orderly. It is necessary to strengthen the isolation control and service guarantee of risk areas, organize party members and cadres to go to the front line, enrich the grass-roots prevention and control forces, rationally arrange duty points, strengthen patrol inspections and warnings, timely solve the demands of the masses, and effectively put risks into “pockets”. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in social management and control, increase the investment of police force, strengthen the management and control of major traffic routes, severely crack down on illegal and illegal behaviors related to the epidemic, and resolutely build a prevention and control barrier. It is necessary to fully guarantee the supply of materials, coordinate and solve specific problems such as the autumn harvest in rural areas, ensure that the normal production and life of the masses are not affected, and strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control results at the least cost.

On the same day, Wang Zhongkun also came to Haicheng Health Station, Xiliu Town Liuyue Xiangcheng Hotel, Niuzhuang Town Shengshixianting Community, Niuzhuang Town Zhenxing Village, Haicheng Fangcang Nucleic Acid Laboratory, Haicheng Central Hospital, and RT-Mart Supermarket Anshan Haicheng. City store, Fuyuantang Pharmacy Beiguan Branch, Xinlongjia Supply and Marketing Supermarket Yongsheng Store and other places to conduct supervision and inspection. Wang Zhongkun emphasized that it is necessary to strictly implement the standardized management of isolation places, so that isolation management has a system and service guarantees are warm. It is necessary to upgrade the management and control services of risk areas to effectively solve the actual problems of the masses. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the construction of epidemic prevention and control capabilities, and effectively cut off the transmission of the epidemic. Wang Zhongkun also visited and expressed condolences to the front-line staff and delivery personnel of epidemic prevention, and urged them to strengthen protection, maintain their fighting spirit, and make persistent efforts to make greater contributions to winning the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control.