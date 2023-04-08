The city of Agadir at the rendezvous with

Under the theme of: “Musical education at the service of a quality school for all”, the Regional Academy of Education and Training of the Souss-Massa region organized, on Wednesday April 05, 2023, the regional selection competition for the National Festival of Educational Music in its fourth Edition, at the El Qalam educational complex in Agadir.

This artistic event was organized within the framework of the application of the requirements of the framework law n ° 51.17 relating to the system of education, training and scientific research, and the implementation of the objectives of the tenth project related to the improvement of school life, in particular the second objective related to the stimulation of openness and vigilance among students, as well as in connection with the objectives of the 2022-2026 roadmap aimed at improve educational, cultural and creative activities in educational institutions which are a space for showcasing and honing talents.

In her opening address, which was read by the Head of the Educational Affairs Division, Wafaa Chakir, Director of the Academy, highlighted the great efforts made by the educational and administrative staff and all those involved in the educational thing for the success of the various projects and events in which the Academy is involved. At the same time, she stressed that the activities of school life are considered to be a challenge through which the Academy and its partners seek to achieve a quality school for all, a school full of vitality, concerned with the sense of the aesthetics and artistic taste of learners, and promoting the art of dialogue, participation and teamwork as well as improving the quality of learning.

The artistic paintings participating in this regional competition have distinguished themselves by the creativity in the performance and the harmony between the components. The lyrics and melodies were mastered by the supervisors, as well as the performance of the students.

Four establishments representing four regional directorates among the six directorates of the Regional Academy of Education and Training of the Souss-Massa region participated in these elections. And The deliberations of the regional arbitration commission resulted in the qualification of the Alaouite collegiate high school under the Provincial Direction of Inezgane Ait Melloul to represent the academy during the national finals of the playoffs which will be hosted by the city of Marrakech on 24 and April 25, 2023.