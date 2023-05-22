THE CITY OF IFRANE WELCOMES THE 2023 ROBOTICS OLYMPIADS On the theme of “Road Education”

Couple Mohammed Drihem

Last Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Regional Academy of Education and Training (AREF) of Fez-Meknes in partnership with Al Akhawayn University of Ifrane and the competition of the Tawassol Association for the Development of Technology (ATDTec) and the CITI association organized the 4th Edition of the Regional Robotics Olympiads at the Al Akhawayn University of Ifrane (AUI).

80 teams of young pupils and students of both sexes divided into 32 teams of primary education, 36 of college secondary education and 22 teams of qualifying and higher secondary education represented the nine Provincial Directorates of the Ministry of Education national, pre-school and sports under the AREF of Fez-Meknes.

In his statement to the daily Le Matin; Younes Shimi, Secretary General of the Ministry of National Education underlined that this new edition of the regional Olympiads of Educational Robotics; organized in Ifrane by the ministry in partnership with the AUI and the participation of 80 teams representing some 70 schools of the AREF Fez-Meknes, is part of the major efforts made by the ministry to support the promotion and popularization of extracurricular activities.

For Younes Shimi, the students participating in this edition were very eloquent during the presentation of their value projects in the field of Robotism, judged at their fair value by the audience; in particular and above all; by the pedagogical managers present and the members of the juries who ensured the support and supervision of these students.

He assured that the event is very successful and that work will continue to support his students and to strengthen their skills and achievements. In this sense, he added, the ministry has put in place a 2022-2026 roadmap, one of the main objectives of which is precisely; it is the strengthening of extracurricular activities with a view to strengthening the skills and achievements of the pupils at the level of the three cycles of education; Primary, college and qualifying.

To conclude, the SG of the MENPS made a point of underlining that the pleasant framework of the University Al Akhawayn of Ifrane allowed a better opening of our pupils on a new world which is that of the AUI knowing of course that all the regions and AREFs of the Kingdom register each year; the organization of similar major educational events in all areas: sports, cultural, artistic and scientific, among others.

For his part, the Director of the AREF of Fez-Meknes; Mohcine Zouag, indicated in his statement to the newspaper that the students participating in this event, including those of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for deaf and dumb children, special guests of the edition, had educational projects which should lead to the programming of robots for participate in this competition by their own robots.

For Mohcine Zouag, this is a high-level and first-rate educational exercise, of which he is very honored and very happy with the results and the work that has been done by the teachers who train these students. For him ; the atmosphere is a high level competition atmosphere where everyone participates with a lot of energy and he believes that it is there; something extraordinary that contributes to the improvement of educational indicators in general but also and above all, of the personality of the students in the competition, in their programming and in the organization of their work.

Also, Mohcine Zouag pointed out in his statement to the newspaper that before coming to Ifrane, the AREF Fez-Meknes team had represented Morocco in Houston in the United States of America where they won second place in the world in Robot programming. In short, he had concluded, the results are enormous, there is a lot of excellence in what is being done because all that sincerely, he specified; is done in the pedagogical programming with a lot of love by the teachers, a lot of endurance, preparation and above all with a lot of will from these teachers whom he wanted to thank on occasion.

Remember that the Robotics Olympiad is a regional competition, open to young people, which highlights educational robotics. The competition is organized either as part of a class project or in science and technology clubs within schools. The robots made for this Olympiad are autonomous robots that must be manufactured and programmed to perform specific tasks according to well-defined specifications.

Also, the Robotics Olympiad encourages young people to discover the world of robotics and programming with pleasure, by offering them an unforgettable technical and human experience. It is an annual event that develops the skills and values ​​of fair play, team spirit, solidarity, knowledge sharing, creativity, innovation, environmental protection and leadership.

First Grand Prix of the Olympiads

Education

Primary: Sidi Ahmed El Barnoussi School

College education: Ibn Battouta College

Qualifying and Higher Education: El Mansour Dahbi High School

First CITI Award for Creativity

Primary: Alinbiaat School

College: Al Maarifa College

Qualifier: El Mansour Dahbi High School

First CITI Prize for the Environment

Primary: Omar Ben Abdeljalil School

College: Tarik Bnou Ziad College

Qualifier: High School My School

First Prize CITI Best Design

Primary: Ait Mazouz School

College: Abdelkarim El Khatabi College

Qualifier: Taza Technical High School.