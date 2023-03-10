Critic and translator Abd al-Latif al-Bazi revealed that the Tetouan Mediterranean Film Festival was built on the basic idea of ​​loving cinema and sharing this love. Which is still going on, from its inception to its twenty-eighth session.

Al-Bazi, who was tasked with managing the festival’s seminars and open meetings, highlighted that the team supervising the organization of this event seemed to him to take a new and qualitative step aimed at providing young people with outlets and access to the world of cinema. This gave a group of them the opportunity to propose project scenarios to a committee of eminent experts. On Friday, three projects will be selected that will receive prizes and financial support.

The same spokesman stated that the owners of other projects will benefit from artistic residencies in partner European festivals, in addition to the Tetouan Film Industry Days, which opened the way for the holders of these projects to meet with producers and distributors from Mediterranean countries and defend their projects and ideas.

The translator critic added that the program of the festival for this session embraced the organization of training workshops in cooperation with the National Center for Cinema in France, whose theme was to develop the skills of short film scriptwriters, as twelve male and female students affiliated with specialized Moroccan film institutes benefited from them.

Al-Bazi indicated that the aim of this new diversity is to accompany young people in their first steps to the world of cinema and to contribute to injecting new blood and young energies into the Moroccan cinematic scene, which suffers from sagging, as he put it.

And about the secret of dispensing with the documentary film competition, the same speaker said that the cinematic language has undergone many transformations, and among the complications of these transformations is that the differences between the imaginary record and the documentary record have become cloudy, and works that are difficult to classify in this or that category have emerged; Therefore, the organizers decided, since this session, that the festival should be limited to a single competition called the Feature Film Competition.

He added that this step comes from their conviction, as the organizing body of the demonstration, that “every fictional film includes a share of documentation, and that every documentary work must depend on a large proportion of imagination, and there is a clear increasing tendency to adopt this perception from the creators and from the festivals’ supervisors.” It is also among the recipients who have the final word on this subject, and who have become interested in the artistic value of the cinematic product and not in the documentary or imaginary dimension in it.